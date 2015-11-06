See what treats John Lewis have in store (literally) for you this year

This year’s John Lewis Christmas campaign has been revealed – and the country has well and truly fallen in love with the #ManOnTheMoon.

Featuring a little girl called Lily and her quest to wish a lonely man on the moon a very merry Christmas, John Lewis has outdone itself with another festive favourite.

As well as warming hearts around the UK, John Lewis has partnered with Age UK this year to raise money for the millions of elderly people across the country that have to spend Christmas alone.

The retail giant has also created an app where children (we really mean adults) can play a game, learn facts about the moon and join in the countdown to the full moon this Christmas. The advert’s cover of Oasis’ Half The World Away by new artist Aurora is also available to download on iTunes and Spotify.

The interactive experience has been brought to stores too.

Just as we saw giant grizzly bears all over stores in 2013 and multiple Montys last year, 11 of John Lewis’ biggest stores will be equipped with a mock moon set where children can learn fun facts and pose on the Man’s bench on the moon.

Even better, Oxford Street’s store are hosting a Lunar Lookout – a winter wonderland that offers the chance to stare at the stars through telescopes and get cosy in the little log cabins.

And just as penguins flew off the shelves last year, this year’s moon merchandise is already proving popular.

Multiple pyjama sets and telescopes have already sold out, but beyond that – mugs, cushions, wrapping paper and advent calendars are available for all ages and genders.

Here are our top 10 picks…

Man on the Moon Paper Advent Calendar – £5.00

Man on the Moon Glow in the Dark Star Print Onesie – start from £20.00. Available in sizes 2 years – 14 years

Celestron AstroMaster LT 60AZ Plus Refractor Telescope with Moon Filter and 175x Eyepiece – £99.95

Man on the Moon Age UK Mug – £5.00 (25% of which will be donated to Age UK)

Man on the Moon Activity Pack – £7.50

Man on the Moon Glow in the Dark Christmas Pyjamas – start from £16.00. Available in sizes 2 years – 12 years

Video Of The Week

Man on the Moon Make Your Own Telescope Kit – £8.00. Suitable for 8 years +

Man on the Moon 25-piece Jigsaw Puzzle – £10.00. Suitable for 3 years +

Man on the Moon 30 x 30cm Cotton Cushion – £15.00

Man on the Moon 3 Pack Gift Wrap and 18 Stickers – £7.50

For a recap, or to see the advert in all its glory for the first time, watch the #ManontheMoon John Lewis Christmas advert.