Nicola Wilson, senior designer at Denby says, ‘The colours and textures of pebbles and natural stones – such as flint, shale and chalk – have been the inspiration behind Studio Blue. We have created glazes that evoke the different surfaces found in these minerals, combining them to create a harmonious range.

‘We believe bringing Studio Blue into our homes can add some serenity, thanks to the calming qualities associated with the colour blue – a key feature of this collection.’

Aside from us, Studio Blue already has two high-profile fans in Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead – AKA interior designers 2LGStudio. ‘Denby has been part of the material of our homes for many years and blue is a passion for us, too,’ they say. ‘So when we saw the new Studio Blue collection it felt like it was made for us. Blue tones feature heavily in all of our design work as we really recognise their calming effect when creating an interior space.’

Jordan and Russell have some great ideas on how to use the Studio Blue range around the kitchen. They even suggest planting succulents and ferns in the bowls and mugs, and keeping the jug nearby for watering. It’s genius, if only because we have an excuse to buy more of the collection. Ha ha!

Described as bowl-centric (our new favourite word), the range starts from £18 for a large ramen/noodle dish. The pieces are dishwasher, microwave, oven and freezer safe, making them practical for everyday use while still beautiful for Sunday best. If you only buy one tableware range this year, make it this one!