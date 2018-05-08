The Hub Corner Studio is an exciting new addition to John Lewis' outdoor range

Dream of adding more living space? Dread the thought of a costly, messy extension? John Lewis could have the solution with it’s latest new outdoor project ‘The Hub’. The John Lewis Hub is an innovative new approach to expanding the useable footprint of the British home, without any building works required.

The Hub Corner Studio is a essentially an uber-stylish garden room. Constructed using high quality FSC-certified northern Scandinavian redwood, the design is a convenient way of adding extra square footage to your property. Forget disruptive building works and the painful process of planning permission – at under 2.5m in height, the building meets modern planning requirements and can be installed in one go.

‘We wanted to offer customers a space that can be enjoyed in many ways. Whether that is as an inspiring office, play room, gym, creative space or as a garden room for expanding families,’ explains Vicky Angell, Outdoor Living Buyer for John Lewis. ‘Thanks to its high-quality specification, customers can make full use of The Hub every season, whatever the weather.’

Step inside The Hub

The Hub Corner Studio can be installed in just one or two days by a team of experts, and will not disrupt the use of the main house in any way. This factor could be its biggest appeal – if you’ve ever watched Grand Designs you’ll know the toll building works can take on both you and your home.

The perfectly proportioned hub features double doors for easy access and wrap-around, double-glazed windows. The space is ideal for those wanting to embrace the trend for indoor/outdoor living.

The contemporary building is designed in partnership with Crane, an independent firm with over 40 years’ experience in constructing garden rooms. We think it’s the height of cool garden design. Taking inspiration from the ethos behind the Design Project by John Lewis, the design is sleek and functional.

The Hub is available to view now at selected John Lewis stores.