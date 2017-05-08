If you’re a fan of bold interior design and vintage patterns, you’ll love this new collection from John Lewis and Liberty

Do you have a passion for pattern? Then you’ll be thrilled to hear that two of Britain’s biggest department stores, John Lewis and Liberty, have put their heads together to create a new collection of homeware featuring iconic Liberty prints.

Following on from successful collaborations with the likes of Roberts Radios, Uniqlo and Alternative Flooring, Liberty has once again opened up its legendary fabric archive. This time, five patterns have been reimagined to create a beautiful range of bright and beautiful armchairs, wallpaper, and accessories, available exclusively at John Lewis.

Buy now: Liberty Patricia Anne Wallpaper, £69 a roll; Liberty Wallace Secret Garden Wallpaper, £115 a roll; Sterling Liberty Armchair, £1,499, all John Lewis.

The iconic British brands have been busy; experimenting with colour, technique, and scale, reworking the heritage motifs and creating a contemporary aesthetic that would appeal to John Lewis fans. The result is a stunning collection, bursting with bold prints and vibrant colours.

The range includes a variety of prints, from floral and paisley to Art Nouveau patterns – and there’s something for every budget. So while you can expect to pay between £1,000 and £1,649 to get your hands on one of the gorgeous armchairs, a patterned cup and saucer can be yours for £18. The wallpaper ranges, meanwhile, will set you back from around £59 to £115 per roll.

Add drama to a room with contrasting prints on your walls and upholstery, or select one statement piece to stand out against a more conservative decorating scheme. If the bold wallpaper and armchairs are too much for you, try a cushion, a throw or a set of coasters instead. We’re lusting after one of the beautiful trays for our office tea round.

The prints are also available on lampshades, and gift-friendly sewing baskets, photo albums and crockery.

Part of the collection is available now, while the rest of the range is due to be released in the coming weeks.