John Lewis clearance – five sensational sale buys you might have missed

There’s a lot to get excited about at the moment. We’re actually enjoying summer sunshine, England are winning football matches (and Germany aren’t) and the John Lewis clearance sale is now on. If you’ve been too busy sunbathing or glued to the antics of Captain Kane and the lads to check out the bargains, fear not! We’ve picked our must-haves from the long list of reductions and Special Buys.

You can even shop from your sun bed! Enjoy…

1. Bistro Bar pendant ceiling light