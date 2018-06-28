John Lewis clearance – five sensational sale buys you might have missed
Why spend hours scouring the site or store when we've done the job for you?
Video Of The Week
There’s a lot to get excited about at the moment. We’re actually enjoying summer sunshine, England are winning football matches (and Germany aren’t) and the John Lewis clearance sale is now on. If you’ve been too busy sunbathing or glued to the antics of Captain Kane and the lads to check out the bargains, fear not! We’ve picked our must-haves from the long list of reductions and Special Buys.
More seasonal discounts: Ikea summer sale – these are the best of the bargains
You can even shop from your sun bed! Enjoy…
1. Bistro Bar pendant ceiling light
If you want to recreate the trendy gastropub look by baring your bulbs, this light fitting is a savvy buy. Consisting of five filament bulbs hung from a solid bar, it would look spectacular suspended over a dining table or kitchen island. A pewter finish enhances its industrial feel.
Buy now: Bistro Bar Pendant Ceiling Light, 5 Light, Pewter, was £195, NOW £97, John Lewis
2. Dima dining chairs and Torino table
Sticking with the dining theme, this Scandi-inspired set will serve any family home well. The Torino table extends to seat 10 people, and the Dima chairs have a cushioned and contoured seat – so you and your dinner-party guests can sit there all evening in comfort.
Buy now: Special Buy Dima Dining Chairs, Set of 2, Mineral Blue, £129, John Lewis
Buy now: Special Buy Torino 6-10 Seater Extending Dining Table, White, £499, John Lewis
3. Patternity bathroom accessories
Related: The John Lewis homeware that could make you healthier
Regular visitors to the site might remember this Patternity range, which came out at the beginning of the year. Patternity is a group of ‘cult pattern pioneers’, who believe that patterns can inspire positive living. And they teamed up with John Lewis to create this collection of bathroom towels and accessories in prints that promote wellbeing. The pattern you see here is Reflect. Made up of simple geometric shapes – it’s designed to feel balanced, with a sense of yin and yang about it.
Buy now: PATTERNITY + John Lewis Soap Dispenser, Multi, was £16, NOW £11, John Lewis
Buy now: PATTERNITY + John Lewis Soap Dish, Multi, was £12, NOW £8, John Lewis
Buy now: PATTERNITY + John Lewis Tumbler, Multi, was £12, NOW £8, John Lewis
Buy now: PATTERNITY + John Lewis Reflect Organic Cotton Bath Mat, Black/White, was £20, NOW £14, John Lewis
4. Liberty print curtains
The result of another John Lewis collaboration – this time with fabric legends Liberty – these peacock feather print curtains would make any homeowner feel proud. Plus, it’s not often you can pick up a pair of Liberty curtains for £55, so grab them while you can. We’d team with dark blue or green walls for a rich and cosy luxe living space.
Buy now: Liberty Fabrics & John Lewis Caesar Pair Lined Pencil Pleat Curtains, Blue, was from £110, NOW from £55, John Lewis
Maybe you’ve been to the Big Apple or just dream of visiting one day. Either way, this vintage-inspired print, depicting three icons of the New York skyline, is a great celebration of the city. It comes framed and mounted.
Buy now: Charlotte Oakley NYC Poster Framed Print, 61 x 51cm, Was £60.00, NOW £30.00, John Lewis
We’re already dreaming up a fabulous dining room makeover. How about you?