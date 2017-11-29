JoJo Moyes is selling the house where she wrote her global bestseller, Me Before You

By

Budding authors will be queueing up to view the Essex farmhouse

Calling all frustrated author looking for a new home to cure their writer’s block! We may have the perfect property for you. JoJo Moyes – author of tear-jerker Me Before You – has put her Essex farmhouse up for sale for a cool £1.2million.

Image credit: Cheffins

The Grade II*-listed property, called Joslyns Farm, has been home to JoJo and her family since 2006. But she’s decided it’s finally time to move on.

JoJo told the Daily Mail, ‘We moved two miles up the road to a larger house, fully intending to move back to Joslyn’s Farm after the children had grown up. But our circumstances have changed, so we’ve decided to just cut the cord and let it go.’

Image credit: Cheffins

Dating back to the 17th Century, the period farmhouse has been refurbished throughout by JoJo. The ground floor comprises three reception rooms and a rustic-meets-modern kitchen with slab units, an Aga, integrated Neff appliances and a built-in larder.

Image credit: Cheffins

Beams, exposed brick and oak flooring ensure that every room oozes character – even the long first-floor landing that leads to six bedrooms.

Updating your kitchen? Be inspired by our Kitchen ideas

Image credit: Cheffins

The master features a freestanding tub from The Albion Bath Company.

Image credit: Cheffins

Beyond the house itself, there are several outbuildings, including a farm office. We wonder if this is where JoJo penned her love story between young carer Louisa Clark and paralysed banker Will Traynor?

Image credit: Cheffins

There’s even a stable block with four stables, a tack room and hay store, with seven acres of land to ride out in. And if that’s not enough, you’ll have the opportunity to purchase a further 15 acres of adjoining paddocks.

Image credit: Cheffins

The property is being marketed by Cheffins in nearby Saffron Walden.

If you’re looking for a place to lock yourself away and write a global bestseller, Joslyns Farm could be perfect.


