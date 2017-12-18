Inside Jools and Jamie Oliver’s London home
Jools has shared pictures of the £8.9million mansion on Instagram – and we tell you where you can buy some of her key pieces
After two years of tinkering, it looks like work on Jools and Jamie Oliver’s London home is complete. The couple, who bought the property in the summer of 2015, have been carefully putting their stamp on the 17th-century Grade II-listed property near Hampstead Heath ever since. And Jools has been sharing the fruits of their labours on Instagram.
We think they’ve created a relaxed family home that’s fabulously stylish without ever feeling staged. Do you agree?
Kitchen
Seems Jamie isn’t the only cook in the family! And it looks like the pizza oven in the corner is getting a lot of use.
Get the look
Buy now: Lights from the Classic Pendant Range, from £295, Curiousa & Curiousa
Dining area
When you have six children and Dad is the country’s most famous chef, you’re going to need a long table like this one!
Get the look
Buy now: Ercol Originals stacking chairs, £360 each, Furniture Village
Living room
Christmas with the Olivers is a colourful affair. And that Elvis sign is getting a lot of love on Instagram.
Fireplace
Grown-up dark grey walls contrast with colourful accessories and toys, creating a space the whole family can enjoy.
Get the look
Buy now: Wind in the Willows full text poster, £35, Amazon
Master bedroom
We don’t blame Buddy Bear Oliver for making the most of Jools and Jamie’s enormous Louis XV-style bed.
Get the look
Buy now: Vivienne Westwood Thistle Pewter rug, from £1,936, The Rug Company
Buddy Bear’s bedroom
That said, his own treehouse bed is pretty tempting too!
Get the look
Buy now: Tree House Bed with Trundle by Mathy by Bols, £1,895, Nubie
Bathroom
If you can tear your eyes away from the cuteness that is Jools and Jamie’s youngest son, River Rocket, check out the gorgeous sage green panelling, stunning mural, and his-and-hers sinks. Fancy!