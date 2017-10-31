A home once owned by Judy Garland is for sale, and it’s not in Kansas

The gorgeous Malibu beach house is yours for $3.7 million

An idyllic Malibu beach house formerly owned by singing sensation Judy Garland has come on the market for a cool $3.7 million (approximately £2.8 million).

The Wizard of Oz star bought the place in 1947 while married Vincente Minnelli. There have been significant changes since Judy resided there though; in fact it was completely rebuilt in 2013, so it looks a bit different to when she owned it!

The 1,728 sq ft property is set over three floors and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

It has a steep-pitched roof, vaulted ceilings and white walls and ceilings throughout which all combine to create a feeling of spaciousness. The living room has 10 ft high accordion doors that open seamlessly on to an expansive wrap-around wooden deck.

And beyond that, nothing but unspoiled panoramic views across the Pacific Ocean. That’s right, the property sits directly on the beachfront, with direct access to a wet sandy beach.

The ground floor is home to a large open-plan kitchen-dining-living area, while the three bedrooms are on the second and third floors.

The master bedroom opens on to its own private sundeck which enjoys the same views as the lower decking and is perfect for catching those warm Malibu rays.

The master bathroom has a luxurious steam shower and custom tile work…

…and the kitchen has marble countertops and a beautiful tiled splashback.

All in all it’s a place of understated elegance. In fact the listing describes it as ‘one of the finest homes on the beach in Malibu’. The property is on the market with Compass.

We’re sure the new owner will be over the rainbow, sorry, moon, to get their hands on this property!

Image credits: Compass