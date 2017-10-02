The beautiful mansion is like something out of a Teenage Dream!

‘California Gurl’ Katy Perry has listed her Los Angeles home for just under $10 million, according to real estate site Trulia. The Mediterranean-inspired mansion is located in the highly exclusive Outpost Estates, with stunning views of the sparkling LA city lights.

The estate is made up of four residential buildings – an Italian-style villa, a two-storey guesthouse with a garage, a security guardhouse and an enormous gym building. With a fitness suite like this at her fingertips, it’s no wonder the Firework singer manages to stay in such great shape!

The main residence has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The interior has a rustic villa feel to it, with artful tile work, whitewashed walls and terracotta and blue accents throughout.

We love the flow of the property and the feeling of spaciousness that comes from the high ceilings and abundance of windows.

A master suite occupies the entire first floor. It has a spacious seating area, a grand open fireplace, a huge bathroom and French doors opening on to a balcony.

And the exterior has the same luxurious villa vibe. A sparkling swimming pool sits beneath twinkling fairy lights and tall palms. Green shrubbery is displayed in terracotta pots. This is the dream pad for both relaxing and entertaining, with multiple terraces, an outdoor pizza oven and a hot tub.

We’re sure fun-loving Katy Perry has thrown many a party here!

There are two acres of lush green gardens surrounding the property. Cultivated fruit trees are dotted throughout, and there’s even an amphitheatre hidden among the plants (for private performances perhaps?).

The property is on the market with Teles Properties, according to Trulia.

Image credits: Trulia