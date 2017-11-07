Ooh-err: there’s huge rise in so-called kitchen ‘pantry porn’ online

But no need to worry and avert your eyes, it's all good, clean kitchen fun

It seems there is new eye-candy hitting the usual social media platforms on the homes circuit lately and it’s being rather cheekily nick-named ‘pantry porn’! Wait a mo don’t switch browsers in shock, we’re not talking pretty panties, we’re actually talking perfect kitchen pantries – phew!

That’s right, kitchen pantries and larders showcasing the very best of bespoke cabinetry packed with clever storage options, like slim shelves inside the door for herbs and spices, to deeper shelves for dry foods and neat baskets for organising fruit and vegetables, it seems, is what is turning home-lovers on right now.

These days when it comes to getting a new kitchen, a well-designed pantry is high on the wishlist of built-in features, and some even make space for a walk in pantry.

Could it be the Great British Bake Off that is making us potty about the good old kitchen pantry? Or, maybe it’s got something to do with our long-lasting love affair with the ITV drama, Downton Abbey and Mrs Patmore’s Victorian kitchen?

Or, is this demand simply due to the charm and nostalgia associated with the kitchen pantry, not to mention it’s practical benefits. Whatever the reason we’re not complaining, we’re all for this so-called ‘pantry porn’ that is sweeping the internet, So in true Idealhome.co.uk fashion, we’ve found some of our favuorites for you to swoon over.

The day pantry at the Langton House project has painted cabinetry with Smithfield weathered oak interiors and polished nickel Quilp handles. It's positioned just to the right of the main cooking run so everything is to hand when you need it. #humphreymunson / 📸@paullmcraig A post shared by Humphrey Munson (@humphreymunson) on Jul 21, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

@Humphrymuson design and make award-winning beautiful handmade kitchens. Here, they showcase their quintessentially British best.

Make the most of awkward narrow spaces. This wonderful little pantry in our St. John's Square showroom has a wall of shelving stocked with the most delicious food from tins of proper Italian tomatoes to vintage jars filled with pasta and dried grains. Pots and pans can be neatly stacked with trays stowed underneath. The hanging rail on the opposite wall is the perfect place to keep your aprons, tea towels and cooking utensils without making the space feel too cluttered and cramped. Tongue and groove panelling and beautiful brass details bring the whole thing together for a cohesive look. #deVOLKitchens A post shared by deVOL Kitchens (@devolkitchens) on Apr 20, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

Walk-in pantries are also becoming super popular if you have the space. We love the vintage take on this ‘wonderful little pantry’ – divine!

Built-in pantries and country schemes go hand-in-hand. Bravo @Bryerdesign for this beautiful, bespoke kitchen pantry that even has it’s own little work-top inside.

Now that’s organisation! We wonder how long @thehomeedit pantry will stay so smart?

@Neptunehomeofficial describes their kitchen storage design as more of a larder. It’s slimmer and has tiers of storage. ‘Tomato’ ‘tomahto’ it’s still pretty hot!

No room for an actual pantry? Transform your a regular cupboard into a DIY petite pantry. We like your thinking @blesserhouse.

A walk-in pantry with French doors that requires a runner ladder? Sorry @hayburnco, for us this is X-rated!

Now all you have to do is keep it tidy -be sure to show the world with #pantryporn.