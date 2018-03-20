It would usually cost £149, so why not treat yo'self?!

Ooh, have we cooked up a bargain for you today! KitchenAid is currently offering 20 per cent off small appliances sold on its eBay outlet store. That means you can pick up its Diamond blender for less than £80, an Artisan glass jug blender from £80.79 or Artisan mixers in the hottest new colours from just £303.99.

These outlet store models are already a bargain, even without the discount, because the models sold there are factory refurbished.

KitchenAid defines this as ‘An item that has been professionally restored to working order by a manufacturer-approved vendor. This means the product has been inspected, cleaned and repaired to meet manufacturer specifications and is in excellent condition. This item may or may not be in its original packaging.’

And when you add the code P20SPRING at the checkout, you’ll save even more. For example, we’ve calculated that the discount on the blender is more than 45 per cent off the RRP of a brand-new model. For peace of mind, anything you buy comes with a one-year KitchenAid warranty, so you really are on to a winner.

Buy now: KitchenAid 5KSB1585BOB 1.75L Diamond Blender – Onyx Black, £79.99 (with code P20SPRING), eBay

KitchenAid’s Diamond blender is available in four colours – Empire Red, Onyx Black, White and Cream. It’s fitted with a BPA-free 1.75ltr jug that’s suitable for blending hot soups, as well as as crushing ice, pureeing baby food and mixing up milkshakes and smoothies.

A soft-start means you’ll catch all the ingredients from the beginning, ensuring you won’t be left with any lumps. Plus it prevents anything from splashing up unexpectedly – a pet peeve of blending fans!

Buy now: KitchenAid 5KSB5553BBU Blender 1.5L Glass Pitcher – Cobalt Blue, £87.20 (with code P20SPRING), eBay

Pay a few pounds more and you can get yourself a KitchenAid Artisan blender. These are available in seven colours, including Cobalt Blue and Green Apple, with a slightly smaller 1.5ltr glass jug.

And if you’ve always coveted a KitchenAid stand mixer, we have more good news, as the famous Artisan model is also included in the sale, in some gorgeous colours. Our favourite is this ‘Millenial’ Silk Pink.

Buy now: KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM175PSBSP 4.8 L Stand Mixer – Silk Pink, £303.99 (with code P20SPRING), eBay

Video Of The Week

Stocks are extremely limited, so get one of these factory refurbished mixers and blenders before they fly off the (virtual) shelves!