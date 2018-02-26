This oh-so-elegant range is a coveted assortment of gorgeous pieces with only limited quantities available

The iconic French cookware brand has done it again. They’ve launched another stylish range that we just can’t get enough of. Say hello to Fleur – the limited edition range from Le Creuset!

Adorned with embossed flowers and finished with a stylish matte white texture, the elegant Fleur range from Le Creuset in Cotton adds a touch of sophistication and style to any kitchen.

Beautifully curated and artfully designed, the new collection includes a 28cm Fleur Cast Iron Casserole, a 21cm Fleur Cast Iron Chef’s Pan as well as Fleur Stoneware Petite Casseroles, Mugs and Cafetiere.

The Fleur Cast Iron Casserole is the perfect vessel for all your seasonal curries, risottos, soups and stews, while its shallower base and beautiful wok-like curved shape, means it is ideal for use as a sauté pan on the hob.

The versatile Chef’s Pan is perfect for cooking smaller dishes and features a gently rounded shape with sloped sides to help facilitate stirring and whisking.

Complete your Fleur collection with the Stoneware Petite Casserole, Cafetiere and mugs.

Buy now: Le Creuset Fleur range, from £15 – £229, Le Creuset

You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a little on the pricey side, however Le Creuset offers a lifetime guarantee on its cast iron pots, so really it’s an investment. These pots are the sort of item that are passed down from generation to generation.

So if you love this cookware range as much as we do, you’ll need to hurry fast, because this oh-so-elegant range is a coveted assortment of gorgeous pieces with only limited quantities available.