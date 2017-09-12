Le Creuset has launched a new range in ombré pink and we think we’re in love

The gorgeous pink casserole dishes are limited edition, so get in there fast to avoid disappointment...

The iconic French cookware brand has given itself a 2017 makeover with a new limited edition range of pink cookware. The new ‘Berry’ shade is reminiscent of ‘millennial’ pink, which has been one of the big colours of 2017. We wonder if this is where Le Creuset drew their inspiration from?

Shimmer and shine with NEW Limited Edition BERRY Signature Cast Iron Casseroles. Inspired by lush seasonal berries, this vibrant pink is EXCLUSIVE to selected Le Creuset stores and online. Follow the link in our profile to discover our new colour. #pink #cookware #casseroles #new #limitededition #exclusivecolour A post shared by Le Creuset UK (@lecreusetuk) on Sep 6, 2017 at 4:59am PDT

Even those among us who aren’t the greatest lovers of cooking would be persuaded to whip up a casserole with these beautiful new additions to the kitchen. Imagine how impressive you’d feel hosting a dinner party and serving your guests from one of these stylish pots.

Le Creuset says the colour is ‘drawing on shades of blush pink found in garden flowers and inspired by lush summer and winter berries’. Now, Le Creuset fans will know that the brand does already offer a shade of pink, however this colour way is exciting as it incorporates the brand’s signature ombré effect.

The limited edition collection is made up of three sizes of Signature Round Casserole. The 2.4 litre pot is priced at £190, the 3.3 litre pot costs £215 and the 4.2 litre pot will set you back £240. Le Creuset recommends the smaller pot for 2-3 people, the medium-sized pot for 3-4 people and the larger pot for 4-5 people.

‘Generally the larger the size, the better. Stews and pot roasts need space for heat and moisture to circulate around the ingredients and you can always put less in more but not more in less!’

You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a little on the pricey side, however Le Creuset offers a lifetime guarantee on its cast iron pots, so really it’s an investment. These pots are the sort of item that are passed down from generation to generation.

We certainly wouldn’t mind one of these pink numbers as our family heirloom.