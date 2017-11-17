Le Creuset sale alert! You can bag yourself a starter set for just £99.99

The RRP is £215, making this deal better than half price

Despite Black Friday being a whole week away, the buzz for a bargain has already started! House of Fraser have just released a whole host of deals, our favourite being a Le Creuset starter set price slashed by 54 per cent. You can’t say fairer than that, people!

More Black Friday deals: Best Black Friday furniture deals 2017 – all the latest offers from John Lewis, Argos

The Le Creuset iconic cast-iron cookware is a highly desirable brand for kitchens everywhere, thanks to its superior cooking attributes. The cast iron distributes and retains heat evenly without hotspots to ensure that you get the best results each time; whether you’re simmering, baking or roasting.

Buying classic a cast-iron cookware set in Almond is a safe bet, as a neutral colour is timeless – meaning no matter what’s ‘on trend’, your dishes will always be right at home.

Buy now: Le Creuset Starter Set in Almond, now £99, House of Fraser

The Starter Set includes a 20cm Classic Cast Iron Casserole, one 23cm Classic Stoneware Rectangular Dish and a pair of Classic Stoneware Ramekins. The set is ideal for those wanting to accessorise a new kitchen or a fabulous gift for those just setting up home.

Looking for other big brand bargains? Check out Dyson heater reduced by £150 – and it’s selling like hot cakes

For those willing to make more of style statement why not snap up the set in the Black, Cerise or Volanic colourways? At that price it’s the perfect time to be brave.

Buy now: Le Creuset Starter Set in Black, now £99, House of Fraser

Buy now: Le Creuset Starter Set in Cerise, £99, House of Fraser

Buy now: Le Creuset Starter Set in Volcanic, £99, House of Fraser

Video Of The Week

This Le Creuset deal is online and in store from today. We advise you snap it up quick because this mega saving means it won’t be around long!