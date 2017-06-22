Wooden floors, beams and pretty white shutters – Liam Gallagher's London oasis is nothing like what you would expect...

What do you picture when you imagine Liam Gallagher’s house? A sprawling mansion, a former pub or a New York skyrise apartment?

Incredibly, the rocker once lived in a beautiful converted cottage, which has been put on the market for £1.65 million.

The two-bedroom house is located in a much sought after area of London known as the Vale of Health. It’s just down the road from to the celebrity-packed Hampstead Village that has been home to Jamie Oliver, Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael McIntyre.

But taking a look at the calm country-style interior, you’d never believe that the former Oasis singer lived here for four years from 2006 to 2010.

The ground floor has an open-plan living and dining area with wooden floors, beams, a working fireplace and electric piano. The whole house has been painted in light neutrals to open up the space, and there’s a newly refurbished modern monochrome kitchen, with built-in appliances and a metro tile splashback. Perhaps this is where Liam used to prepare Digsy’s Dinner or a Magic Pie…

Light pours into the space thanks to modern skylights – a mark of the refurbishment of the property from small cottage to a modern family home.

A pretty set of French doors open out onto a patio terrace. Here, you’ll find built-in seating and space for alfresco dining, sheltered by a Wonderwall.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has built-in wardrobes – so plenty of space for Liam’s parkas – and a modern ensuite bathroom.

As pretty as it is – can you see the wild man of Brit Pop relaxing in a bedroom like this?

The current owners bought the house from the Manchester singer in 2014 after he split from his ex wife, All Saints’ Nicole Appleton. Liam now lives in a plush apartment in Highgate with his new partner Debbie Gwyther – so we doubt he ever Looks Back In Anger at his old home.

A second bedroom – now converted into a nursery – is fitted with wooden shutters and a cast iron radiator.

If you’ve got a Beady Eye for a new London pad, the cottage is listed for sale with estate agents Savills.

All images from Savills.