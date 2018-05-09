Don’t miss the coastal themed Lidl offers making a splash this week

Hot off the press: tomorrow Lidl are launching a coastal themed range of home accessories at amazingly low prices

This week’s Lidl offers are the perfect thing to invite that sunshine feeling into our homes. The brand new coastal themed homeware collection is packed full of fabulous and affordable pieces, not to be missed if you’re looking to add a splash of coastal style to your home this summer.

These latest offers are launching tomorrow, Thursday 10th May – available while stocks last.

The collection of nautical inspired homeware and bathroom accessories includes seat cushions, throws, towels and rugs, perfect for revamping your home on a budget this summer. For less than £35 you can transform your living space into a stylish seaside haven.

This week’s Lidl offers

The collection’s white and blue colour scheme is ideal for dressing homes with subtle coastal style – no red in sight! The Meradiso Seat Cushions are made from high quality padding and four-point stitching, to ensure bottoms are seated comfortably. At just £5.99 each or £10 for a pair, you can afford to deck out every seat in the house.

This attractive soft fringed throw features a country classic herringbone in an easy to live with neutral shade. The Meradiso Knitted Throw is just £5.99.

Dress up floors with the help of the nautical themed rugs. The wear-resistant Meradiso Woven Cotton Rugs are suitable for all floors. Available in the two designs, the bold stripe (below) and a illustrated Maritime print (above). The rugs are on offer at the unbeatable price of just £16.99 each.

The bathroom naturally lends itself to a nautical theme, thanks to the water aspect. The Miomare towels channel the nautical theme with a blue and white colour scheme, and the modern geometric trimming adds decorative interest. The super soft towels come in pack of 2 for just £5.99.

To spritz a scent of summer throughout your home pick up a Melinera Scented Candle for just £3.49. Our preference for summer fresh vibes is the Fresh Linen scent. There’s also a White Orchid and Lavender scent on offer.

The new coastal home offers are new in Thursday 10th May, available while stocks last.