The £12.99 Lidl pineapple table lamp that’s going to sell out fast

It's part of a new range of tropical homeware buys from the supermarket, in store this week

Bargain hunters, take your marks, because we’re predicting one big spike in sales for this latest supermarket style icon. Behold, the Lidl pineapple table lamp, in stores from this Thursday 5th July. Priced at a ridiculously inexpensive £12.99, it’s going to fly off the shelves, that’s for sure!

The lamp is part of a new tropical line-up of homeware from Lidl, which also includes cushions, glassware and more from a measly £1.99.

Let’s look again at that hero piece of lighting. With its golden finish and sultry black shade, it will glam up a living room, bedroom or hallway a treat. As well as this gold version, you can also buy a silver pineapple base with white shade, for the same bargain price.

That’s a whole £112 less than this similar Graham & Green’s Pineapple Table Lamp Base, £125 – and that doesn’t even include a shade!

In store from July 5th: Pineapple table lamp, £12.99, Lidl

Also hitting stores this week are these matchy-matchy cushion covers, sold in packs of two. They look super sophisticated against this dark blue sofa. In fact, pair them with the lamp and your friends might think you’ve hired an interior designer. They certainly won’t be able to guess the price unless they’re also Lidl regulars.

In store from July 5th: Pineapple cushion covers, £3.49 for two, Lidl

In store from July 5th: Inner cushions, £1.99 each, Lidl



Completing the fruity collection are these glam photo frames. Why not pick some up ready to mount your favourite summer holiday pics? We suggest mixing up a pineapple with one or two of these faceted designs. Gorgeous.

In store from July 5th:Glam photo frames, £2.99 each, Lidl

So there you have it – all you need to give your home a tropical golden glow this summer. Thanks Lidl!