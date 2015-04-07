Our selection of the best custom-covered storage ottomans

Perfect for putting your feet up on or hiding the kids toys, storage ottomans are a fantastic versatile piece for most rooms. If you are having trouble finding the right one for your scheme, why not get it upholstered in your own fabric? Here’s our selection of the best custom-covered storage ottomans.

David Seyfried Box Ottoman

Companies that custom-cover upholstered furniture often have storage ottomans as part of the range. David Seyfried, davidseyfried.com, has four designs, all offered in a custom size as well as choice of fabric and detailing, The Box ottoman is priced at £740; the Box ottoman with arms, £830; the Buttoned box stool, £1,260, and the Bourbon buttoned stool, £2,360, all plus your chosen fabric.

Wesley-Barrell Clanfield storage stool

As well as its Fawler ottoman, from £535, and Sherborne ottoman with arms, from £670, the range at Wesley-Barrell, wesley-barrell.co.uk, includes the Minscot buttoned storage stool, from £710, the Hazelton storage sofa table, from £635, and the graceful oval Clanfield buttoned storage stool, from £875, all plus fabric.

Video Of The Week

Clockhouse Furniture, clockhouse-furniture.co.uk, is known for ottomans and three have built-in storage, all to order in custom size and fabric. The Storage ottoman is priced from £890; the Ottoman chest of drawers, from £760, and the Deep Buttoned Lid ottoman, from £1,055, all plus fabric. A clever idea from The Dormy House is its Filing ottoman fitted with bars for suspension files, from £265. It can even have a notice board fitted inside the lid to help organise the household while taking its place in the sitting room. This company also offers two sizes in its Storage ottoman, from £175, and an Empire ottoman with buttoned lid, from £485, all with an own fabric option, The Dormy House, 01264 365808, thedormyhouse.com.

For more storage ideas visit Housetohome

******