How would you like to be the owner of a stunning rural cottage refurbished by the Changing Rooms star?

Back in the 1990s, we would have given anything for Linda Barker to come to our homes and give them the Changing Rooms treatment. Lawrence Llewelyn-Bowen? Not so much…

But anyway, now is your chance to actually own a home that’s been entirely decorated by Linda. Because the original queen of interior design on TV is selling her rural idyll just outside York.

The cute cottage is located in Ellerton, a picturesque village around 15 miles and 40 minutes’ drive from York. It’s down the road from the quaint Boot and Shoe Inn and is on the market with Savills.

‘What most impresses me with this refurbished cottage is the way the owners have added a glazed extension to the kitchen, opening up to rural views to the back,’ says property agent Jennifer Kendrew. We couldn’t agree more Jennifer.

The open-plan kitchen/breakfast room features Neff appliances and Wren unit from Linda’s own range, natch. It shares the ground floor with three more reception rooms. There’s also snug and this dining room, which also opens out on the garden…

…and this sitting room. Linda has dared to mix French chairs with a Venetian-style mirror and north African influenced rug and tables, and as usual, it looks fab.

Upstairs, there’s a master bedroom with en suite, and three more bedrooms, sharing a family bathroom.

We’re loving that feature wallpaper, trunk and chest of drawers Linda.

What a chirpy look! Linda loves a bird theme, and we love those cute twin beds.

His and hers sinks, a freestanding bath and a walk-in shower with slate wall add up to a palatial bathroom.

Not an inch inch of this property has escaped Linda’s attention – not even the the garden. It’s been landscaped to make it easier to maintain, with raised beds and an oak tree. Can you see yourself entertaining on the hardwood deck in summer?

We’re sure there won’t be any Changing Rooms when the new owner moves in!