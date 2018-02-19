Linda Barker’s Yorkshire home is on the market for £475,000 and it’s BEAUTIFUL!

By

How would you like to be the owner of a stunning rural cottage refurbished by the Changing Rooms star?

Back in the 1990s, we would have given anything for Linda Barker to come to our homes and give them the Changing Rooms treatment. Lawrence Llewelyn-Bowen? Not so much…

But anyway, now is your chance to actually own a home that’s been entirely decorated by Linda. Because the original queen of interior design on TV is selling her rural idyll just outside York.

Is it as glam as the ballroom? Inside Strictly star Ore Oduba’s stylish London apartment

Linda-Barkers-Yorkshire-home-5

Image credit: Savills

The cute cottage is located in Ellerton, a picturesque village around 15 miles and 40 minutes’ drive from York. It’s down the road from the quaint Boot and Shoe Inn and is on the market with Savills.

Linda-Barkers-Yorkshire-home-8

Image credit: Savills

‘What most impresses me with this refurbished cottage is the way the owners have added a glazed extension to the kitchen, opening up to rural views to the back,’ says property agent Jennifer Kendrew. We couldn’t agree more Jennifer.

Linda-Barkers-Yorkshire-home-1

Image credit: Savills

The open-plan kitchen/breakfast room features Neff appliances and Wren unit from Linda’s own range, natch. It shares the ground floor with three more reception rooms. There’s also snug and this dining room, which also opens out on the garden…

Linda-Barkers-Yorkshire-home-3

Image credit: Savills

…and this sitting room. Linda has dared to mix French chairs with a Venetian-style mirror and north African influenced rug and tables, and as usual, it looks fab.

Linda-Barkers-Yorkshire-home-2

Image credit: Savills

Upstairs, there’s a master bedroom with en suite, and three more bedrooms, sharing a family bathroom.

What a great use of space! The Slim House of TV fame is up for sale

Linda-Barkers-Yorkshire-home-11

Image credit: Savills

We’re loving that feature wallpaper, trunk and chest of drawers Linda.

Linda-Barkers-Yorkshire-home-12

Image credit: Savills

What a chirpy look! Linda loves a bird theme, and we love those cute twin beds.

Linda-Barkers-Yorkshire-home-9

Image credit: Savills

His and hers sinks, a freestanding bath and a walk-in shower with slate wall add up to a palatial bathroom.

Linda-Barkers-Yorkshire-home-6

Image credit: Savills

Rolling in the cash? Adele’s house is on the market for £7.25million – is it for Someone Like You?

Not an inch inch of this property has escaped Linda’s attention – not even the the garden. It’s been landscaped to make it easier to maintain, with raised beds and an oak tree. Can you see yourself entertaining on the hardwood deck in summer?

Video Of The Week

We’re sure there won’t be any Changing Rooms when the new owner moves in!

Ideal Home loves...

countrybootrooms|countrybootrooms|countryhomes&interiors|housetohome.co.uk

Beautiful boot rooms for country pads
cosy bedroom

Cosy bedroom decorating ideas
Conservatory and glass extension ideas

Conservatory and glass extension ideas
Refresh your living room with spring colour

Easy living room updates you can do in a weekend
Dramatic dining room | Dining room decorating ideas | Monochrome designs | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

Add drama to your dining room in 5 steps
Shabby Chic Bathrooms

Shabby chic bathrooms to inspire you