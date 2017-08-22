Loaf launches a whole lot of brand new loveliness for autumn

Rather than feel sad at the prospect of summer fading, we're rejoicing in the expectation of a new season, because that means new season furniture launches

It has to be said Loaf are one of our favourites here at Ideal Home. They just always seem to get it right. The furniture collections are unstoppable, with the season ahead giving us delightful new designs and bold new colour updates to existing pieces – keeping things interesting.

Charlie Marshall, Founder of Loaf tells us, ‘For AW17 we’ve introduced over 50 brand-spanking new pieces. This includes two new French bed designs, the Mirabelle and the Flumble as well as updates on some of our most popular sofa designs. The Pudding sofa is now available as a sofa bed, the Dixie a corner sofa and the Soufflé (below) is now customisable as a modular design.’

Each module of this Soufflé design can be upholstered in a different fabric and colour, with over 140 fabrics to choose from the possibilities are endless! You can create a bespoke design to suit your personal taste – maybe every family member gets a seat in their favourite colour? Ok that might be a step too far but it’s nice to have that choice all the same.

Buy Now: Soufflé Modular Corner sofa, from £2535

One of the stand out pieces has to be this totally dreamy chaise in a chalky pink velvet. You don’t see as many stand alone chaise designs these days, it feels like they were replaced by the modern day corner sofa. We think this stunning design could be responsible for a surge in popularity of the humble chaise.

Buy Now: Fats Chaise Longue, £1145

Who could resist this new irresistibly squidgy bean bag? ‘We wanted a really nice knitted woollen bean bag so thought we’d introduce our own. This new addition is perfect for sitting back, taking five and living life in the slow lane.’ Charlie says of the new design. Ideal for children’s bedrooms or playrooms.

Buy now: Chocs Bean bag, £254

Related: Fresh new looks for kids’ bedrooms

The wooden furniture pieces have gone to the dark side, and oh my doesn’t it suit them! ‘We’ve also introduced an inky blue hue to kitchen sideboards, cupboards and also the interior of bookshelves and cabinets,’ says Charlie, ‘We think it gives it added character without being too out there’

The trend for navy painted furniture is going from strength to strength, it started with kitchen cupboard fronts that were beautifully complimented by brass handles and accessories. Following that lead is this new inky blue sideboard, that would be perfectly at home in any modern country kitchen…

The new inky blue shade is offset with a beautifully crafted wooden top, made of solid reclaimed timber recovered from old buildings. We love the removable apple crates for storage, adding a truly rustic touch to the overall feel.

Buy Now: Cidre in NEW Inky Blue, £645

Working from home has never looked so appealing, thanks to the addition of this ultra sleek desk black design. This is the darkest addition to the new collection, confirming that the dark furniture trend is only getting bigger. This new Blotter desk design makes a beautifully bold statement, definitely showing who’s Boss of home office!

Buy Now: Blotter desk, £595

The tall statement Flummery cupboard is an existing piece of furniture that has been update with the new Inky Blue shade. What’s really lovely is the hand-painted, distressed finish that makes it feel more like a vintage Parisian find! This versatile piece would be just as at home used in a dining room housing crockery as it would in spacious bathroom displaying towels and toiletries.

But Now: Flummery in NEW Inky Blue, £895

The above is just a small selection of the fabulous new collection, there are plenty more new sofa designs and storage solutions to compliment the look. All items are now live over on Loaf, be sure to check them out.