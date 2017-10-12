You could win a night watching an eye-popping display of fireworks on top of London's tallest landmark, the Shard!

If you suffer from vertigo, you might want to look away now. We’ve just stumbled upon the possibility of a unique 5th November experience that’s open to all. As firework night fast approaches, we’ve got word of a fabulous Guy Fawkes competition that certainly deserves a few oohs and aahs.

If you win, you could be sleeping in a luxurious bedroom right at the top of The Shard. Imagine being 800ft up, with a 360-degree view of dazzling, bursting fireworks!

For one night only, Booking.com are taking over the top two floors of London’s iconic Shard and creating a unique pop-up hotel room. Guests will be able to stay at the The View from The Shard, high above the streets of London, and enjoy the sights and sounds of Guy Fawkes night from the best vantage point in the city.

The night will include a sumptuous three-course dinner inspired by Bonfire night, and a chance to stargaze and enjoy fireworks from the Shard’s open air viewing platform. You’ll then get to enjoy an indulgent overnight stay in a stylish, luxury bedroom, with a delicious breakfast at sunrise the next morning.

So how would you like to sleep in the highest bedroom in Britain at the famous The View from The Shard? You’re promised the best hospitality and the ultimate in luxurious relaxation. And, of course, skyscraper views of a cityscape bursting with colour that can only take your breathe away. We would!

For your chance to win, put down your sparklers and visit booking.com, telling them what a stay in Britain’s – and Western Europe’s – highest bedroom would mean to you?

Enter now: Visit the booking.com competition entry page for your chance to win

Booking.com has cleverly created a competition page to look just like their real hotel hotel booking pages – but only one lucky winner will be checking into this guest room!