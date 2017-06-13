Love Your Garden 2017 returns to our screens next week

Alan Titchmarsh is back with surprise garden transformations - and it could give DIY SOS a run for its money in the sobbing stakes...

The nation’s favourite gardener, Alan Titchmarsh, is returning with a brand new series of his hit ITV gardening programme, Love Your Garden.

The new series starts on Wednesday 21 June and sees Alan, along with David Domoney, Katie Rushworth and Frances Tophill, travelling the country and transforming the gardens of some of Britain’s most deserving people.

Alan and his team of experts will be taking on barren plots and small neglected grounds and turning them into gorgeous gardens and lifestyle-enhancing outdoor living spaces. At the same time they’ll be informing and inspiring viewers on how to recreate the look themselves – with minimum fuss.

In each episode, Alan surprises garden owners who have an inspiring story to tell and whose outdoor space is in desperate need of a makeover. While the owner is whisked away, Alan and his team design the new-look garden – taking inspiration from the best gardens in the area.

In the first episode of the new series, Alan and the team head to Plymouth to create a show-stopping contemporary garden for ex-Marine, Mark Ormrod, 36, and his young family. Mark tragically lost both his legs and an arm in Afghanistan, but has made a remarkable recovery and has become an inspiration to injured veterans everywhere.

Although Mark thinks nothing of going out of his way for others, his run down, uninviting garden has remained a challenge too far. He desperately needs an outdoor space where he can play safely with his children and enjoy time together as a family, so his friends and colleagues have stepped in and asked Alan and the team to help.

The end result is truly spectacular – a contemporary garden filled with lush tropical plants. Viewers will see how easy it is to create a stylish garden, picking up some clever tips along the way. Prepare to be inspired!

Love Your Garden returns on Wednesday 21 June at 8pm on ITV