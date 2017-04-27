Fresh and floral or sensuous and fruity, SS17’s home scents are simply irresistible

Promotional Feature

From summer’s fresh-cut grass to the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, smell is the most powerful and evocative of our senses. Bringing beautiful home fragrance into your living space is not only a great way of helping you unwind after a long day, it also creates an ambience that’s unique to your home.

The new Sainsbury’s collection of home fragrances has been exclusively designed with the senses in mind. Whether you go for elegant reed diffusers or classic candle styles with luxe detailing, this season’s range has fresh, fruity, floral and sensuous scents you’ll love. Use them to energise your living space or to create a mellow mood.

A reed diffuser is perfect for filling your home with a subtle scent all day long, while candles will radiate fragrance when they’re lit and bathe everyone in a soft glow. And Sainsbury’s stylish glass candleholders, with silver and rose gold mirrored surfaces, will bring a luxe touch to any room.

Love sumptuous, long soaks in the tub? Dot candles around your bathroom for a luxurious spa-like experience. Want to create a bedroom sanctuary? Simply light a candle and choose a gentle fragrance for the perfect wind-down.

Wherever you’re looking to add a fragrant touch of luxury, you’ll be spoilt for choice. Here’s our top three to give you some inspiration…



Welcome the scent of this Pomegranate & White Peach diffuser, £15, into your boudoir – and you’ll enjoy the fragrance day and night.

Bring soft light to any room with this White Lily & Ylang Ylang 3 Wick Candle, £12. Its subtle and sensuous fragrance is a treat anytime.

This Black Tea & Vetiver candle, £8, is a surefire way of upping your bathroom game. Arrange alongside your favourite products for instant spa status.

These gorgeous candles and reed diffusers make filling every corner of your home with beautiful perfume easy – and they make brilliant gifts for friends. To see more and to find your nearest store, visit sainsburyshome.co.uk