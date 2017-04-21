Check out M&S’s updated Loft collection – perfect for brightening your small spaces

Designed with compact living in mind, Marks & Spencer’s Loft collection won’t leave you strapped for space – or cash!

Spring is here (or at least threatening to arrive) so it’s time to refresh your home and move away from those cosy wintery colours, towards a brighter, fresher look.

A fresh spring update to M&S’s Scandi-inspired range brings coastal influences and funky geometric prints into your home. These are beautifully complimented by a muted colour palette of fresh blues, warm greys, and blushing pinks – perfect for brightening up your compact home ready for summer. Think days at the beach, dusky sunrises, and coastal walks.

Contemporary copper accents complete the look, and can be found on vases, mirrors, lamps, and table legs.

Space-saving designs such as stacking mugs and the compact Bradshaw dining table are ideal for anyone looking to decorate their home without compromising on style or space.

Here are a few of our favourites from the collection:

Olin Corner Chaise

This geometric print chaise longue mixes classic and contemporary styles and will brighten up any small space. It would look great in a bedroom or instead of a sofa in your living room.

Lena Copper Side Table

Copper accents are on trend and here to stay. We love the combination of the geometric base and the sleek white top that give this side table a fresh and modern look. The hollow base also creates a sense of space and prevents a room from looking crowded.

Stacking mugs

These mini stackable mugs mix beautiful patterns with clever space-saving solutions. These will sit neatly on the worktop of a small kitchen, or stack away tidily in a cupboard. What better way to brighten up your morning coffee?

Leaning Tripod Floor Lamp

The gentle curve of this floor lamp is fun and stylish, yet takes up less space than other overhanging floor lamps, which can be bulky and invasive in a small space. The slim and streamline shape of the neck and base add to this illusion, making it a great choice for anyone not wanting to compromise on style.

Brady Chairs

These fun chairs also come in white and grey, but we love this pale blue pair. They add a splash of colour and brighten up a small and bare dining area.

So pack away your wintery blankets and think summery thoughts – you may even will the sun to come out!