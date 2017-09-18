We hear it's located on a Quality Street!

Is this the ultimate chocolate-box home? Well it was once owned by John the 2nd Viscount Mackintosh of Halifax.

John’s grandfather, also called John, was a real-life Willy Wonka who founded Mackintosh’s, the famous confectionary company. And his father Harold and uncle Douglas went on to create Quality Street, Rolo, Caramac and Toffee Crisp.

The Old Hall is thought to date back to the 17th century, with various additions made over the years. The main building now boasts six reception rooms, utility rooms, 11 bedrooms and six bedrooms, a cloakroom and offices.

A central reception hall, with its panelled walls, is an impressive introduction to the house.

It leads off to a drawing room and panelled dining room with carved stone fireplace. We can easily imagine the Mackintoshes – including John’s granddaughter, Made In Chelsea star Millie – celebrating special occasions around this table. Do you think they ever fought over who had the last Purple One?!

The most recent renovations have happened in the kitchen and adjoining breakfast room/orangery. Underfloor heating and a four-oven Aga keep the space cosy, while keen cooks will appreciate the granite worksurfaces and top-of-the-range appliances, including an induction hob.

On the first floor, a generous landing leads to 9 bedrooms, four of which are en suite. There are also two separate bathrooms. Head up to the second floor, and you’ll find the final two bedrooms.

And if that’s not enough space for you, the estate also includes a three-bedroom cottage with sitting room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, cloakroom and bathroom.

Outside, there are 3.4 acres of landscaped gardens and woodland. A hard tennis court, summerhouse, plant room, changing room and a heated outdoor swimming pool will keep the fun times rolling all year around.

Just four miles from the historic market town of Wymondham, the house enjoys a secluded position on the edge of the village of Barford. It’s also only seven miles from the shops and amenities of Norwich.

It’s on the market with Strutt & Parker, and we suspect it will be as popular with buyers as the chocolates its famous former owner once presided over.