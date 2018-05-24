Maisons du Monde is bringing French shabby chic to stores

If you haven’t made the trip to Debenhams in a while and live in London, Manchester or Birmingham, you might want to drop in this weekend. Because these flagship stores – including the Capital’s Westfield branch – have just launched an exciting new homeware concession, Maisons du Monde at Debenhams.

You may have visited the Maisons du Monde website before, in which case you’ll know it’s bursting with furniture and accessories. But until now, we’ve not been able to experience the brand up close and personal, the way its native French shoppers do.

That’s all changed now though. The trio of shop-in-shops will carry hundreds of products from the latest collections, showcased around five different themes.

Green Market is an earthy trend – think raw woods, woven pieces and industrial styling, mixed with lots of greenery (above). The Suzon range is all about pretty pastel tableware and home accessories – perfect for a Scandi look or romantic summer wedding.

Sweet Tropical is a vibrant look for high summer. There’s some gorgeous stationary and great indoor and garden furniture in neon tones, so you can create a ‘tropi-cool’ look outdoors. Cabane is Maisons du Monde’s take on a coastal theme, and finally, there’s Golden Oasis – north African-inspired look in the golden tones of the desert.

As well as product, the Maisons du Monde team will be on hand to give shoppers one-to-one interior design advice, so you can make your final picks with complete confidence.

‘We know interiors fans love the website, and we believe they will be thrilled to shop at our departments within Debenhams’ stores,’ says Anne-Laure Couplet, Brand Executive Director at Maisons du Monde.

‘We’re delighted that Maisons du Monde has chosen to work with Debenham,’ adds Steven Cook, Managing Director of Fashion and Home at Debenhams. ‘We believe that its fresh and differentiated ranges will reinforce Debenhams’ position as a major player in the UK homeware and furniture market.’

We can’t wait to finally get touchy feely with all the furnishings and decorative accessories – at long last!