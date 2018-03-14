Mamas & Papas collaborates with Niki Jones; the results are simply stunning

What do you get when you pair a luxury baby brand and a stylish interiors designer? A fabulous collection of accessories to make nurseries the height of fashion...

This month sees Mamas & Papas launch a collaboration with stylish interiors brand Niki Jones. Here at Ideal Home we’re big fans of Niki Jones homeware, with its signature look of rich pigments, textures, pom-poms and pattern. The range, inspired by Creative Director Niki’s passion for traditional textile techniques, reflections a passion for pattern.

The beauty of such a collaboration is the opportunity to give nurseries a stylish and sophisticated feel, suiting a more grown-up taste. The nursery no longer has to sit juxtaposition to the rest of your interior decor.

The collection of nursery accessories was designed to allow parents to be ‘really bold and do things in that room that you might not do in the rest of your house; maybe be a bit more playful and a bit more daring’, according to Niki.

The collection embodies both the vibe of the Niki Jones brand and Mamas & Papas’ design ethos, ‘Designed for parents, by parents’.

Being a mum herself, Niki’s own experience was a major influence when designing the collection. The notion of nostalgia is a narrative that runs throughout the new range. The collection exploring how objects grow up with the parent and child, in turn, capturing memories. The accessories were designed to be timeless, treasured for years to come.

Niki Jones fans will instantly feel an affinity with the use of patchwork and pom-pom details. As with Niki’s own designs this collaboration features accessories that combine an array of different textile techniques.

The adorable reversible bedspread is ideal to add a stylish finishing touch to a little one’s cot. The geometric print quilting sports a colourful pom-pom edging. Made from 10o per cent cotton, with a thread count of 180, to feel super soft against baby’s skin it’s more than just a pretty face.

Buy now: Niki Jones Coverlet, £75, Mamas & Papas

This charming house cushion is very typical of Niki Jones’ design with its attention to detail. Made with 100 per cent cotton, with mix of textures thanks to on-trend geometric patches with raw edges and cross stitch embroidery.

Buy now: Niki Jones House cushion, £25, Mamas & Papas

This hand tufted Lotus Rug perfectly demonstrates the longevity of the coellction. Perfect for adding on-trend grey shades and pattern to a nursery now but will serve a child’s bedroom well in the fashion stakes for years to come.

Buy now: Niki Jones Large Wool Lotus Rug, £120, Mams & Papas

If you’re soon to be welcoming a little one you can’t go wrong by welcoming this new nursery collection in to your home too.