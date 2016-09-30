Love bowling? You could be the new owner of this lavish house with a bowling alley. You’ll just need a spare £3 million…

A stunning house with its very own bowling alley has been put on the market for more than £3 million.

Situated on Wellington Avenue, one of Berkshire’s most prestigious areas, the house comes with around 2.5 acres of gardens and grounds, with a further 13 acres of woodland available by separate negotiation.

Lining the avenue are sequoia trees, planted by the former owner of The Times newspaper, James Walter II as a memorial to the Duke of Wellington – another unique selling point to the house. Entered through electronic gates, an immaculate and sweeping driveway brings you to the front of this lavish 8-bedroom house.

Through a hardwood front door is a panelled reception room with a minster stone fireplace, full of warmth and character. The dark wooden floors and walls combined with the stone columns and wooden statues make an impressive entrance – a theme that is continued throughout the house. A wide staircase ascends to the first floor.

Large panelled doors lead from the hall into a panelled drawing room, which has French-style doors leading out to the garden.

A formal dining room contains a recessed Inglenook fireplace.

Large windows on one side, a white ceiling and minimalistic decoration prevent the room from appearing too dark and overpowering.

Four further reception rooms include a family room, a study with a library, a breakfast room and a nine-seater home cinema. All right for some!

But the hub to this family home is the large and beautifully refurbished kitchen. Continuing the wooden theme, rustic wooden units with black granite worktops line the sides, with an island in the centre.

And it doesn’t stop there. A lobby leads from the kitchen to the large leisure complex, which houses the indoor swimming pool with three sets of casement doors leading out to the garden.

The master bedroom on the first floor has an adjoining balcony with a dressing room and en-suite bathroom attached. Seven further bedrooms and six additional bathrooms mean there’s plenty of room for having guests to stay.

And there will be plenty to entertain them with to. Accompanying the house are three stables, a heated brick and timber greenhouse, a hard tennis court, a timber pavilion, a feature barbeque, games building, gymnasium and sauna.

And, of course, there’s the automated two-man bowling alley. In fact, there are so many toys within the grounds you’d barely need to leave the premises.

