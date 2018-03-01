M&S Home launches affordable candles to rival Jo Malone

Tamara Kelly
By

High street favourite launches new 'Library of Scent' home fragrances

M&S Home are following in the fragrant footsteps of Aldi to take on scent supremo Jo Malone.  The new ‘Library of Scent’ range features candles, reed diffusers and room sprays. The new range allows homeowners to fill their home with similar signature scents to that of the luxury fragrance brand, but at affordable prices. The delicious new scents in question are Pomegranate, Petals, Fig and Ginger.

The draw of the new home fragrance range will be the prices. The candles are only £7.50, compared to £45 at Jo Malone.

m&s home

Spring has sprung over at Marks & Spencer

The Pomegranate range is, to quote Marks & Spencer, ‘an intense floriental fragrance supported by vibrant tart juicy berries and warm exotic spices and amber’. To you and me, that means it smells deliciously fruity.

Pomegranate Noir is one of Jo Malone’s best-selling scents, it’s therefore no surprise that there have been comparisons between the two ranges. The standard ‘Library of Scent’ candle has a 35 hour burn time, compared to 45 hours at Jo Malone – but surely the £37.50 saving is worth it?

Buy now: Pomegranate Gift Candle, £7.50, M&S

m&s home

The larger candle, complete with charming cloche would make the ideal gift for a loved one. This larger candle has a 45 hour burn time, making it well worth the extra pounds.

Buy now: Library of Scent Pomegranate Scented Candle & Cloche, £15, M&S

m&s home

A room spray is the unspoken hero of the home fragrance world. One quick spritz can instantly fill any room with a rich aroma.

Buy now: Pomegranate 100ml Room Spray, £6, M&S

m&s home

Described by Marks and Spencer as a ‘modern and uplifting spicy scent of mingling bright citrus and ginger with fresh and delicate white flowers’, this is the scent to awaken the senses. Citrus scents are ideal for giving homes an uplifting air of spring.

Buy now: Ginger 100ml Room Spray, £6, M&S

Video Of The Week

These new home fragrances are set to transform our homes without breaking the bank.

