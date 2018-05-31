Save up to 40 per cent on the latest ranges – including an outdoor sofa and coffee table for just £330

As much as we like to be on the front foot when it comes to homeware trends here at Ideal Home HQ, sometimes it pays if you’re a bit slow of the mark. This weekend being a prime example, because a whole range of Marks & Spencer garden furniture is on sale. So if you haven’t yet settled on an outdoor look for summer, now’s your chance!

Be warned, however, you’ve only got until the 5th June to buy at these lower prices.

Shop wisely, and you can get up to 40 per cent off outdoor tables, chairs, heating and more. Our first pick is this Tuscany dining set. Crafted from mixed eucalyptus wood and wicker, the version with two benches has been reduced by nearly £200.