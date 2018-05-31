Marks & Spencer garden furniture is reduced this weekend – get it while it’s hot!

By

Save up to 40 per cent on the latest ranges – including an outdoor sofa and coffee table for just £330

As much as we like to be on the front foot when it comes to homeware trends here at Ideal Home HQ, sometimes it pays if you’re a bit slow of the mark. This weekend being a prime example, because a whole range of Marks & Spencer garden furniture is on sale. So if you haven’t yet settled on an outdoor look for summer, now’s your chance!

Check this out, too! Morrisons takes on Aldi with its great-value garden furniture

Be warned, however, you’ve only got until the 5th June to buy at these lower prices.

Marks-Spencer-garden-furniture

Shop wisely, and you can get up to 40 per cent off outdoor tables, chairs, heating and more. Our first pick is this Tuscany dining set. Crafted from mixed eucalyptus wood and wicker, the version with two benches has been reduced by nearly £200.

Buy now: Tuscany Dining Table & Two Benches, £719.20 (WAS £899), Marks & Spencer

If you fancy adding chairs to the set, a set of two is available with 20 per cent off.

Buy now: Set of 2 Tuscany Dining Chairs, £199.20 (WAS £249), Marks & Spencer

Marks-Spencer-garden-furniture-3

Outdoor sofas are everywhere this year, but its soft grey finish makes the Sardinia one of the most stylish on the block. Another great thing about it is its modular design – you can buy middle and corner units to create the perfect arrangement for your space. But the best thing about it? The price.

It was already a steal at from £149 for the coffee table. And now you can buy everything with 40 per cent off! That makes the sofa and table set seen above just £328.20. Can’t say fairer!

Buy now: Sardinia Modular Middle Unit, £119.40 (WAS £199), Marks & Spencer

Buy now: Sardinia Modular Corner Unit, £119.40 (WAS £199), Marks & Spencer

Buy now: Sardinia Modular Coffee Table, £89.40, Marks & Spencer

Marks-Spencer-garden-furniture-2

Among the other gems reduced this weekend are a fire pit-cum-barbecue, down from £99 to £79.20 and this elegant corner bench…

Buy now: Melrose Corner Sofa, £799.20 (WAS £999), Marks & Spencer

Remember, this isn’t just garden furniture – it’s M&S garden furniture, made from sustainable wood with free home delivery as standard for any orders over £50. So while the weather may disappoint over the coming months, these ranges certainly won’t.

