Masterchef’s Gregg Wallace has bought a new £1million home in rural Kent

Take a tour around the Masterchef judge's charming new country home

Masterchef judge Gregg Wallace has reportedly bought a £1million farmhouse in Kent. And yes, the kitchen is amazing! According to The Mirror, Gregg and his wife Anne-Marie are the new occupants of Priory Wood Farmhouse, situated just outside the village of Biddenden.

The spacious detached country home boasts five bedrooms, five stables, and five acres of land. Those ingredients mixed together make for a pretty impressive house, wouldn’t you agree?

Gregg Wallace house

Downstairs there’s an entrance hall, a family room, a study, a kitchen/breakfast room, a utility room and a cloakroom.

Gregg Wallace house

There’s also a large living and dining room bursting with country charm – check out that open fireplace and exposed wooden beams. Did we mention the house is enormous?Gregg Wallace house Gregg Wallace house

Importantly for Gregg, the new home has a fabulous kitchen, with plenty of worktop space for his culinary creations. We love the pale blue island in the centre of the room.

Gregg Wallace house

Head upstairs and you’ll find five bedrooms, including one master suite and an en suite guestroom, plus a family bathroom.

Gregg Wallace house

The five acres of grounds are simply stunning. There’s a huge paved terrace, which is perfect for outdoor entertaining, and an expansive well-maintained lawn with a fish pond and water feature. On top of all that, the house has its own orchard with apple, pear, plum and peach trees. We bet former greengrocer Gregg can’t wait to get his hands on all that fresh produce!

Gregg Wallace house Gregg Wallace house

Let’s hope Gregg is a fan of horses, as the property boasts excellent equestrian facilities. There’s the aforementioned five stables, plus a hay barn and a workshop.

The property was on the market with Harpers and Hurlingham for offers in excess of £995,000.

Image credits: Harpers and Hurlingham

