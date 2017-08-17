Perfect for those with eclectic taste, these are objects you won’t want to hide away

This summer, the Royal Academy of Arts opened its doors to an exhibition, offering an insight into the colourful world of Henri Matisse. But it’s not just the artefacts on display that caught our eye.

Visitors to the RA are able to take away a piece inspired by Matisse’s studio, with an eclectic range of homeware, accessories and jewellery on offer.

Expect African prints, Chinese porcelain and North African textiles, all taking their design lead from the work and principles of the great man. Matisse focused on objects primarily for their aesthetic appeal, regardless of their authenticity or ties to traditions, so these are items you’ll want to have on display in the home. And, what’s more, your home will look instantly more cultured, whether you’re an art connoisseur or not.

Our favourite item has to be the folklore cereal bowl, which is handmade in Portugal from fine stoneware. The bold, tribal-inspired motif is evocative of Matisse’s celebrated paper cut-outs and will certainly brighten up breakfast. It’s a perfect piece for those with rustic tastes.

Equally as striking is the red leaf fruit bowl, created by the Italian designer LPWK, using high quality coloured steel. The contemporary design and striking colour is not dissimilar to coral. You could use it to adding a touch of artistic flair to your home, and it’s a great idea for a wedding present.

Matisse in the Studio offers an intimate insight into the studio life and artistic practice of Matisse. Visitors will be able to see how he was able to take inspiration for his designs from the collage of patterns and colours that he found in the world.

In 1951 he said: ‘I have worked all my life before the same objects…. The object is an actor. A good actor can have a part in ten different plays; an object can play a role in ten different pictures.’

The exhibition is a rare opportunity to see some of these objects in the UK, since it’s the first time that many of them have been on public display outside of France. The majority are on loan from the Musée Matisse, Nice, while several others are from private collections.