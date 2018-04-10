Inside Matt and Emma Willis’s home in Hertfordshire

The Voice and Big Brother host Emma Willis has been sharing pics of her fabulous family home on Instagram – and we show you how to get her signature look

She’s one of the most stylish women on TV. So the odds were high that presenter Emma Willis’s home would be equally beautiful. Still, we’ve been hugely impressed with the images she’s been posting on Instagram of the plush pad she shares with husband Matt Willis and their three adorable children.

Read on to see more pics of their gorgeous Hertfordshire house – and discover how you can steal the couple’s signature style.

More Insta interiors: Inside Jools and Jamie Oliver’s London home

Hallway

Are Emma and Matt big Motorhead fans? We know they love to rock out as a couple, and it might explain the Ace of Spades print. The walls are painted in an on-trend ‘grieve’, and feature wide wooden boards.

Get the look

Buy now: Similar Ace Of Spades Picture with black frame, £311, Shabby Store

Kitchen

You HAVE got him well trained Emma. But then, who wouldn’t want to spend time in your stunning grey and navy kitchen. That black marble look floor isn’t too shabby either.

Here’s another rare pic of Emma’s youngest daughter Trixie-Grace. She and Matt also have an eight-year-old daughter called Isabelle, and a six-year-old son named Ace.

Living room

Girl-next-door Emma might have a figure to die for, but she doesn’t deny herself the odd naughty treat. Cake makes a regular appearance on her Insta feed – she seems especially keen on creamy confectionary. Not sure we’d be allowing profiteroles on that gorge midnight blue sofa Emma!

Get the look

Buy now: Similar Seattle Indigo Corner Sofa, £1,899, Swoon Editions

Buy now: Similar Leopard Print linen cushion cover, £19.99, Zara Home

Bedroom

Video Of The Week

Well, we think it’s Emma’s bedroom, judging by the dormer window. Not surprisingly, lots of people commented asking where Emma’s green sofa is from. Though she didn’t spill the beans, we’ve found a very similar seat at Decur.

Get the look

Buy now: Similar Abbotsford Linen Chesterfield Sofa in Apple, £1,469.99, Decur

Cloakroom

Often, the downstairs loo is the scene of all sorts of decorating crimes. But Emma and Matt have played safe and gone for a minimalist look here – bar the Elf on the Shelf. The things he must have seen!