Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s honeymoon hideaway in Namibia

The royal couple are rumoured to be staying at Hoanib Valley Camp in Kaokoland and Shipwreck Lodge on the Skeleton Coast

With just over a month to go before the big day, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have allegedly nailed down their honeymoon plans. Having ruled out Butlins (probably) and your typical fortnight on a secluded beach, they’re rumoured to have settled on Namibia as the perfect destination – specifically, two new resorts that aren’t yet open to us mere mortals.

Africa clearly has a special place in the hearts of Meghan and Harry, who spent time in Botswana at the very beginning of their relationship. We’ve been lucky enough to track down some artist’s impressions of where our favourite royal lovebirds will be spending their first days as man and wife.

This is Hoanib Valley Camp in Kaokoland. The area is described as ‘one of the wildest and least populated areas in Namibia’, so it’s perfect for a couple seeking privacy. The resort itself comprises just six tents, pitched on the banks of the Obias River. On any given, you might spot springboks, elephants, giraffes, zebras or even a black rhino.

Inside, the newlyweds can relax on furniture created by local Rundu carpenters and Himba carvers. Each tent is en-suite, with both indoor and outdoor showers. It sits on a raised deck crafted from a combination of wood, bamboo and recycled materials.

After cocktails under the stars, the couple can retreat to this enormous bed.

But that’s only the first half of this dream holiday. Next, Meghan and Harry are said to be moving on to the sun-kissed beaches of the Skeleton Coast. And they’ll be staying here, at Shipwreck Lodge.

As the only holiday accommodation in the entire Skeleton Coast National Park, the lodge is extremely private. It’s designed around the area’s famous shipwrecks, and has an on-site pool, bar and restaurant, all made for celebrating.

10 rooms are available – consisting of cabins and two family tents – and every one has its own spectacular ocean view.

All food, drink and activities are included in the cost of the stay. And after a day relaxing on the dunes, visiting the nearby Clay Castles or off in search of desert elephants, Meghan and Harry can kick back and relax in this stunning open-plan living space.

For anyone wanting to follow in Meghan and Harry’s footsteps, both resorts open to the public in June 2018. You can find out more about them and book through Discover The World.

We couldn’t think of a dreamier place to start married life.