You know you love Mid-century modern design if…

The enduring popularity of Mid-century design is based on many factors, but just how much do you love it?

Some call it The New Retro, but for us, the sleek, crisp looks of Mid-century modern design, furniture and accessories have never gone out of style.

Blame it on Mad Men, but our appetite for 1950’s style and furniture is insatiable. It was the design movement of the times, which launched a quintessential look that was organic, minimalist and smooth with a distinct style. Iconic names such as Eames, Ercol and Arne Jacobsen were key players in the innovative design movement and their ideals are still evident in today’s contemporary design. Find out if your prefer the Don Draper look in your home?

1. You love simple lines, pure form and function

You want/need the glazed ceramics that reflect the organic architecture of the modernist era, have a penchant for sleek candle holders, and classic tubular designs.

2. You adore the 50s and 60s

Think angular lamps, drinks cabinets and dark-wood furniture. Yes, you either love it or hate it. Pull up a chair… Tupperware parties make a comeback for the selfie generation.

3. You revel in a touch of well-thought-out pattern

Graphic pattern and geometric shapes are strongly associated with Mid-century modern design. Think hexagonal storage units and fun architectural wallpaper.

4. You love a design classic

Whether it’s a beautiful leather Eames chair, an original Ercol sofa or a sleek sideboard – If you really wanted an authentic Mid-century look, you’ll already have at least one design classic in your home – real or faux. If you don’t already own one, you’ll find original furniture in antiques and second-hand shops, at vintage fairs and online auctions.

5. You forgo bright colours in favour of simple neutrals (unless it’s artwork)

Dusty greys, light teal, duck egg and Nordic blues and in some cases feminine pastels are your go-to colour choices.

6. Your favoured decorating style is chic and sleek

After all, the Mid-century look is perfect for creating a relaxed but stylish living space that never dates.

7. You want to make a statement (and for everyone to notice)

Where do you get those Eames chairs? Is that a real Ercol table? Is that a Rothko hanging on your wall? Those are just some of the reactions you want from your house guests!

8. You like your furniture to sit ‘low to the ground’

You appreciate the louche lines you get from a low-slung sofa, while those elegant stools with the pinched waists you love so much will give the illusion of a much larger room.

9. You never forget that good design is all about the details

A good interior designer knows that a room is never complete without a few accessories, and Mid-century modern aficionados are the same. You tend to gravitate towards items that truly mean something to you, and there is no clutter in sight.

What is the verdict? Do you love Mid-century modern design as much as we do?