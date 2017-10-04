Add a touch of Mid-century style to your home

Give your decor a retro makeover with a little help from the new Mid-century modern range by Ideal Home at Very

At the heart of this easy-going look are core pieces that boast clean lines and organic curves, with an air of effortless style. The retro furniture and accessories can be dressed up or down, as the mood takes you. Here at Ideal Home we’ve taken this paired-back style to another level by injecting a bit of personality of our own, beautifully enhancing the look with on-trend metallic accents.

The pieces of furniture in the Ideal Home Collection are classic Mid-century in terms of shape, with a modern edge thanks to the array of striking coloured finishes. The accessories retain a retro vibe, with playful geometric and chevron patterns.

This sleek grey sofa is a staple furniture piece, firstly thanks to its clean lines and versatile colour. And secondly, because it transforms effortlessly into a comfy sofa bed, ready in no time for impromptu sleepovers. That’s a lot of sofa for your money right there. Bold accent colours, such as teal and red, on matching armchairs are a playful addition to the overall look. Introduce further colour and pattern to floors with a statement rug.

Oak and walnut furniture are staples of this retro look, but to add a modern touch we’ve added on-trend metallic finishes – such as this copper bedstead. Thanks to its warmth, copper is the perfect complimentary colour against rich woods and autumnal-toned textiles.

We adore the elegant tapered and splayed legs on this coffee table – they’re an instantly recognisable design trait for Mid-century style. More than just a surface to pop your coffee cups on, this clever design provides storage, both hidden and display. The easy-to-live with oak finish sits beautifully with the darker greys and warm burnt orange. Layer up sumptuous cushions in rich tones and mix in copper accessories to add further warmth.

As with all furniture pieces within this trend, this lamp table simple, understated and stylish. The warm walnut-effect exterior is beautifully accentuated by the stark contrasting white drawer front. It’s the very definition of small but perfectly formed!

There’s still a growing trend for typography adding a personal touch to our homes. This simple art print spells it out with playing cards – hang this framed print in a family living space to let everyone know that room is all about family time.

This classic Mid-century sideboard is easy on the eye and offers ample storage space for all manner of bits and bobs – depending on which room you use it in.

You can’t beat creating the wow factor in the corner of a room with a statuesque floor lamp, this design stands 153cm in height. The combination of materials the lamp is constructed from gives it a really unique, almost artisan feel – with a modern edge.

The smart suit grey fabric and button detailing give this simple armchair a sophisticated feel. The signature tapered legs are given a modern touch with a ebony finish, that toughens up the look.

If you love this look, be sure to check out the full Mid-century Modern collection at Very, because this is only a small selection of our favourite pieces. And if Mid-century is not your thing fear not, because there are four other trends to shop – Simple Country, Retro Scandi, Hotel Chic and Modern Glamour.