Get the Mid-century modern look with these five key buys

Give your space an instant pick-me-up with Ideal Home and Very

There’s a lot to love about the Mid-century modern look. To name just a few, it’s clean, unfussy, practical, works in any style of property and with any colour scheme. To create it, simply take a few key pieces of furniture in timeless pale timbers, and add a few bold accents and flashes of warm copper – a lamp, vase, votives, mirrors or photo frames will all do the trick.

Thinking of embracing it in your home? We’ve picked out our favourite buys to inspire you.

More schemes to try: Love luxury hotel interiors? Create the look at home with our new Very collection

The cushion

Achieve an instant colour hit with this luxe cushion. It’s also available in a bold lime, as well as neutral hues of chocolate, mink and black.

Buy now: Maurice cushion, £14.99, Very

The mirrors

Hang this group of bevelled mirrors together for maximum impact, or split the set and distribute them around the house.

Buy now: Vintage mirrors, £59.99 for a set of three, Very

The lamp

If you’re looking to capture the pared-back ethos of Mid-century style with one piece, you can’t go wrong with this industrial lamp.

Buy now: Piper table lamp, £24.99, Very

More on-trend lighting: Put your home in the spotlight with Ideal Home at Very

The rug

Buy now: Broken Blocks rug, from £42.99, Very

Bring a rainbow of colour into your living room with this fabulous floor covering. inspired by vintage 1970s designs. You could pull out any one of the shades in your soft furnishings, and switch them seasonally. There are three sizes to choose from – 80 x 150 cm, 120 x 170 cm and 160 x 230 cm. Go as big as you can!

The sideboard

This simple, Scandi-influenced piece features tapered legs leading up to masses of useful storage. A sideboard might not be first on your list of furniture to buy for a room, but trust us, once you’ve had one you’ll never be without it.

Buy now: Monty retro sideboard, £149, Very

Video Of The Week

Just a couple of these buys will give your room an instant Mid-century vibe, and – thanks to their classic design – will weather the years wonderfully.