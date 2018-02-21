Miffy the much-loved rabbit hops on down to Primark!

Calling all Miffy fans! Branching away from the book world, Miffy has a new staring role at Primark

Miffy the children’s book character has become somewhat of an icon over the last 60 years. Set to become even more famous, it won’t be long now until this much-loved white rabbit hops into a Primark store near you!

The cute white rabbit rose to fame after appearing in over 30 much-love children’s books. The classic books, adored by children the world over, are all about her exciting adventures – including Miffy at the Zoo, Miffy at School and Miffy’s Garden.

You can now add a little Miffy magic to your home with Primark’s collection of home accessories, due in stores from 1st March.

The exclusive Primark collection comprises of bedding sets and cushions, all featuring striking monochrome Miffy motifs. The hint of bold yellow looks striking against the black and white on the new designs.

The cushions will be £5 and the reversible bedding sets start £18, all exclusively at Primark.

The monochrome bedding set is delightfully none gender specific, making it perfect for any little one’s room.

The cute rabbit character was originally created in 1955 by Dutch author and illustrator Dick Bruna. Whilst on holiday with his family he drew the bunny character whilst telling his son a bed time story, all about a little rabbit who hops around a holiday home at night.

Fun facts for all you fans; Miffy was originally called ‘nijntje’ in the Netherlands, which derives from the Dutch word ‘Koninijntje’ which means ‘Little Bunny’. However, as those outside of the Netherlands struggled with the pronunciation, the bunny became best known as Miffy. This name was thought to be more universal and easier to pronounce in multiple languages.

If you are a devoted fan you’d best get yourself down to Primark quick, because we predict this being a sell-out range for kid’s rooms. The exclusive collection is expected in stores on 1st March.