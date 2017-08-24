She won't be taking a Wrecking Ball to this place...

Miley Cyrus doesn’t need to worry about getting homesick anymore. As she’s just forked out for a beautiful rustic farmhouse in Williamson County, Tennessee, where she was born and raised.

The sprawling 33.5-acre estate is just down the road from the singer’s hometown of Franklin. It’s in a secluded area where Miley and her fiance Liam Hemsworth can enjoy privacy and a break from signing autographs.

This is a country retreat with A-list written all over it. Built in 2014, the 6,869 sq ft farmhouse oozes authenticity. The external cladding and wrap-around veranda give the building the genuine southern-state look, so it fits in perfectly in its countryside setting.

Step inside, and you’ll be taken aback by the living room. It is the size of a barn, with double-height vaulted ceilings and exposed wooden beams. The cosy stone fireplace is tucked between two wooden bookcases – perfect for those chilly Tennessee winters.

The rustic look continues through to the large farmhouse-style kitchen, which has wooden ceilings, exposed brick walls and shabby-chic cabinetry. A big kitchen island takes centre stage, and the bar stalls are reminiscent of those at a Wild West saloon.

There are five beautiful double bedrooms, each with views of the surrounding Tennessee countryside. The layered fabrics currently adorning the rooms add to the shabby-chic look, and those beds look so inviting!

There is no end of outdoor space for the ‘Malibu’ singer to enjoy the scenery and the fresh countryside air…

And there’s more than enough to keep Miley Cyrus and her beau Liam busy on their country retreats. Check out the putting green in the garden, and that outdoor swimming pool with a diving board. The large patio looks like the perfect spot for catching some rays.

The estate also comes with a three-car garage and a separate barn for guests.

24-year-old Miley can get the best of both worlds now that she has a country pad, as she already owns houses in California and Malibu. This is a pretty good addition to her property portfolio!

The farmhouse was listed for $5.9 million with Fridrich & Clark.

If Miley wants to invite us round for a housewarming party in the USA anytime soon, we’ll be there!