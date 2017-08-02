This famous and sought-after address has been home to many famous faces over the years, including Adele, Paul McCartney, Fatboy Slim and David Walliams

Always wanted to live next door to a celebrity? One of the exclusive white beachfront villas on Hove’s Millionaire’s Row has been put on the market and comes with its own private beach.

This row of eight properties on Western Esplanade has been home to a host of famous names over the year. Celebrated residents include Fatboy Slim (AKA Norman Cook), Zoe Ball, Adele, Paul McCartney and EastEnders heart-throb Nick Berry.

These properties rarely come up for sale – in fact, this is the first time this particular property has been on the market since it was built. Amazingly, it’s belonged to the same family since its construction in 1910.

Back then, these houses were holiday homes for wealthy Londoners. They would pay four guineas a week for the privilege of an upstairs bathroom, running hot and cold water, and even a telephone! In winter, the prices rose to seven guineas a week.

The iconic art deco houses were painted black during World War Two to camouflage them from enemy aircraft – a tactic that paid off. They were restored to their original white soon afterwards.

Approached from the back, passing warehouses that are part of Shoreham Harbour, the row of homes doesn’t initially strike you as anything special. But on a summer’s day, sat on the sun terrace overlooking the private beach, it’s easy to see why this part of Hove is referred to as the Malibu of England.

This home has five bedrooms, two reception rooms and a dining room. It has two ground-floor terraces, as well as a 38ft first-floor terrace with breathtaking panoramic sea views.

It has direct access to a private beach, which the lucky buyer will share with their celebrity neighbours. So if you’ve ever dreamed of building sand castles with David Walliams, now’s your chance!

The house is on the market for £2.85 million with Oakley Property, which is the same price Adele reportedly sold her Hove home for last year.

