Mini Christmas trees are making a big impression

Bloom & Wild's mini Christmas trees stand at just 40cm in height! The tiny trees are ideal for those wanting to bring the spirit of Christmas indoors, but don't have a lot of room.

If you’re not a big tree fan, simply don’t have the space to go large or not going to be home for the whole of Christmas – you might want to consider treating yourself to one of Bloom & Wild’s mini but mighty letterbox version.

The online florist offers mini Christmas trees that come flat-packed in a box that’ll fit though the letterbox – a genius idea if ever we’ve heard one.

The adorable miniature potted trees come complete with diddy decorations, making it just like the full-sized tree only far cuter and taking it far less space.

The tree will arrive with decorations included – fairy lights with batteries included, red and gold baubles, and a star topper for the final touch of Christmas magic. Being so compact, the trees make the ideal mini centrepiece to jazz up a mantelpiece or a table.

Buy now: Tiny Tree, £30, Bloom & Wild

This Christmas Bloom & Wild will be bringing its miniature fir trees to Selfridges with a ‘Tiny Tree Shop’ pop-up. Selfridges is the ideal destination, renowned as one of London’s top Christmas shopping destinations. The mini trees are ideal for London flats, office desks or as a hostess gift over the party season, Bloom & Wild’s trees make festivity in the city easy.

Alongside the Tiny Trees, there will also be a pick and mix style bauble bar and lights available to make sure your tree is dressed to impress, as OTT as you want it to be.

The miniature trees at the pop up shop will be priced at £25 with baubles available at £6 for a set of 12. The final date for ordering to get one in time for Christmas is the 22nd December 2017, so if you need some last-minute seasonal cheer, they’re just the thing!