Get the Modern Country look with these five key buys

Make over your room the easy way with this quintet of pieces from Ideal Home and Very

Other styles may come and go, but you can always rely on a country scheme to last the distance. So it’s an obvious design choice if you’re looking to invest long-term in furniture and accessories.

With rustic warmth at its core, our modern take on this comfortable look celebrates classic country style, but has refined edge that feels clean and fresh. Colour plays a key role – soft, inviting shades of duck-egg blue dove grey and sandy taupe are key to creating a country scheme you can kick back and relax in.

Keen to go country in your home? These five hero pieces will get you started on your decorating journey…

Very-modern-country-five-key-buys

The sofa

Very-modern-country-five-key-buys-sofa

A dead ringer for Sofa.com’s famous Bluebell sofa, yet a fraction of the price, Wallis is a sofa style icon in the making. ‘He’s’ handmade in Britain, too.

Buy now: Ideal Home Wallis two-seater sofa, £849, Very

The rug

Very-modern-country-five-key-buys-rug

We love a jute rug. It’s a really hardwearing material, so great if you have pets or kids (or both). And, of course, its natural tones are perfectly suited to country schemes. We love this muted grey border, but if you’re looking for something more dramatic, there’s also a version with a red edge.

Buy now: Ideal Home Jute border rug, from £49.99, Very

The lamp

Very-modern-country-five-key-buys-lampYou get a lot of lamp for your money here – the wide base is 400mm in diameter and made from rattan, while the shade is white so it will fit in nicely with any colour scheme.

Buy now: Ideal Home Parker table lamp, £59.99, Very

The coffee table

Very-modern-country-five-key-buys-coffee-table

Any good country-themed room will feature a few pieces of chunky furniture – making this coffee table an ideal addition. Two drawers give you somewhere to hide magazine, kids’ toys and other bits and bobs before visitors arrive.

Buy now: Ideal Home Wiltshire two-drawer coffee table, £169, Very

The cushion

Very-modern-country-five-key-buys-cushion

Check all the rustic style boxes with this cushion. It’s plaid (a classic country pattern), comes in pretty shades of grey, baby blue and sand, and is as plump as can be. Go for several in one colour, or mix them up for a more eclectic look.

Buy now: Ideal Home Mull cushion, £14.99, Very

Just remember, you don’t need to live in the middle of nowhere to embrace a country scheme. It works just as well in an inner-city apartment as it does a rural cottage!

