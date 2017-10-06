Add decadence to your decor with this Ideal Home collection at Very

Give your home a glamorous makeover this autumn with key pieces from our new Modern Glamour collection

Looking to add a touch of opulence to your home? The Ideal Home Modern Glamour collection is just the thing to make your home feel effortlessly sophisticated, while retaining an easy-to-live-with, homely vibe.

The collection’s mix of opulent colours and decadent textures combines to help create a smart and luxurious space designed for lounging in style. The colour palette is a fusion of rich purple, vibrant teal, emerald green and metallics – all perfect for adding an instantly luxe feel to interiors.

Make your living room an elegant yet inviting space to relax in with generously sized furniture pieces and statement accessories. The Wilmslow sofa above is an opulent update on a traditional scroll-arm design thanks to its chic velvet fabric in sophisticated mink grey.

To create a contrast dress the sofa with complimentary jewel coloured cushions. The geometric wallpaper we used helps to add a modern feel and is beautifully enhanced by the art deco style mirror that adds a touch of instant glamour to the room.

Buy now: Ideal Home Wilmslow fabric Three-Seater Sofa, £1,149

Buy now: Ideal Home Milo Square Wall Mirror, £99.99

Choose uniformed lighting for a put-together interior designer look. This simple, yet chic Charleston lamp comes in a co-ordinating ceiling light and floor lamp. The gentle smoked glass helps to diffuse the light to emit a soft, warming glow. The elegant satin brass base helps to make the glow go further thanks to its reflective surface.

Buy now: Ideal Home Charleston Mid-Century Table Lamp, £49.99

Accent chairs are ideal for being a little bolder with colour, less commitment than buying a pricer sofa – also they can be easily moved from room to room, should the decor change. The traditional high back and scroll shape of our Luxor design is beautifully updated by bold shades of purple and teal.

Buy now: Ideal Home Luxor Accent Chair, £289

Whether your style is traditional or modern this light is suitable for all looks thanks it’s art-deco-meets-contemporary design. The brass finish adds an element of traditional style while the clean lines and simple glass lamps give a modern feel to this statement chandelier.

Buy now: Ideal Home Charleston Mid-Cenutry 5-Arm Ceiling Light, £99.99

For a beautiful boudoir scheme choose bold accent colours of plum and teal, seen here creating a striking contrast against the black headboard. The combination of black and gold, especially on furniture, is a fabulous look for those who like a little touch of glamour.

The rich gold finish on the metal bed frame stands out brilliantly against the black faux leather on the Aura bed. Add an extra layer of glitz with a shimmering metallic patterned bedlinen.

Buy now: Ideal Home Aura Metal and Faux Leather Platform Double Bed Frame, £499

Buy now: Ideal Home Nocturne Geometric Duvet Cover Set, from £35



A combination of smoked glass, soft curves and a wide fabric shade makes this lamp a fine example of contemporary glamour. A reflective surface on a lamp base beautifully accentuates the light that pools down from beneath the shade.

Buy now: Ideal Home Bergamo Smokey Glass Table Lamp, £49.99

Be imaginative with lighting to give everyday accessories more of a wow factor. Use a striking lamp to light up beautifully framed prints, creating a cool art gallery feel.

Buy now: Ideal Home Shoreditch Matt Black and Satin Brass Table Lamp, £39.99, Very

If you love this look, be sure to head over to Very to see more of this collection, because this is merely an edit our some of our favourite pieces. And if Modern Glamour is not for you fear not, there are four other key trends to shop – Simple Country, Retro Scandi, Mid-century Modern and Hotel Chic.