On the most expensive road in Britain, the average property price is more than £35 million

It’s no real surprise that the most expensive street in Britain is a road that is home to royalty. That’s right, London’s Kensington Palace Gardens, home to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, has been named Britain’s priciest address.

This is according to a new study by property website Zoopla. The average property price on this royal road is a jaw-dropping £35.7 million. Believe it or not this value has actually decreased since last year, down more than £2 million from an even heftier £38.2 million.

This prestigious address is home to a selection of Britain’s wealthiest homeowners, including Formula One heiress Tamara Ecclestone and Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich.

Coming in second on the list of priciest streets is London’s Grosvenor Crescent, where the average property is valued at £22 million. This is followed by The Boltons in Chelsea, with an average property value of £19.9 million.

These are the ten most expensive streets in the UK (and unsurprisingly they’re all in London):

1. Kensington Palace Gardens, London – £35.7 million

2. Grosvenor Crescent, London – £22 million

3. The Boltons, London – £19.9 million

4. Courtenay Avenue, London – £19 million

5. Ilchester Place, London – £15.3 million

6. Compton Avenue, London – £13.7 million

7. Manresa Road, London – £12.6 million

8. Cottesmore Gardens, London – £12 million

9. Albemarle Street, London – £11.4 million

10. Chester Square, London – £10.6 million

Outside of London, Wentworth Drive in Virginia Water, Surrey, is the nation’s most expensive street, with an average property value of £6.2 million.

There are now 14,417 streets in Britain where the average property value is £1 million or over. This has increased from 12,418 in 2016, which means that there are 1,999 new Millionaire’s Rows this year.

The North-South divide is extremely prominent in this study. An enormous 94.2 per cent of streets with an average property price of £1 million and above are located in Southern England. Almost 41 per cent are located in Greater London, and just under 37 per cent are in the South East of England.

Here’s a regional breakdown of the number of streets with an average value of £1 million or more:

1. Greater London – 5,899

2. South East England – 5,278

3. East of England – 1,875

4. South West England – 532

5. North West England – 301

6. West Midlands – 194

7. Scotland – 109

8. East Midlands – 96

9. Yorkshire and The Humber – 77

10. North East England – 45

11. Wales – 11

So if you’re looking for an affordable home, your best bet is to head for the Welsh valleys!