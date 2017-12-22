Can you guess the most popular furniture buys of 2017?

The UK's leading online interior design and personal shopping service Homewings has revealed the most popular sale items for our homes in 2017. Question is, how many did you buy?

Over the past year, the shopping team at Homewings has ordered over 6,000 individual décor items on behalf of its clients – here they reveal to us what the most popular items purchased. It would appear 2017 was all about adding a touch of glamour to our homes and stepping away from the pair-back Scandinavian trend that has dominated for years.

Marble, velvet and Mid-Century furniture pieces were the standout trends of the year for sure, so where will they rank in the top ten?

1. Midnight blue velvet sofas

Design showrooms in Milan and Paris were predicted the popularity of velvet for furniture in 2017, but rather than the red and emerald shades they predicted the Homewings customer played it safer with shades of midnight variety were the big seller.

2. Marble sidetables

Despite Mid-Century furniture being popular it appears the desire to add a touch of luxe to our homes won out, with marble topped sidetables being the most shopped item of the year, bar none. Incorporating the trend for mixing materials the best-selling tables were marble top with metallic accents.

3. Statement pouffes and ottomans

Adding a touch of personality and va-va-voom has been trés popular this year! With the velvet trend being so popular smaller accent pieces such as pouffes & ottomans have helped us add pops of colour to our homes.

4. The Mid-Century dining table

The 70s made a return in the style stakes this year, with retro designs making their way onto the high street and into our homes. The West Elm range of dining tables were especially popular in darker woods such as Mango, offering a captivating kaleidoscope-like grain. (Darker woods are set to be big for 2018 too!)

Buy now: Mid-Century Expandable Dining Table, £599, West Elm at John Lewis

5. Understated armchairs

Armchairs provide the perfect place to sit back and relax while reading your favourite book after a long day, their popularity is therefore not surprising. The muted colour of the crushed velvet upholstery was often the fabric of choice, chosen for its versatility.

6. Glam reflections: Accent mirrors

The Homewings customer has been jazzing up their interiors with opulent, retro-inspired mirrors this year. Mirrors are, after all, a great way to add interest to walls, they help to create an illusion of space by bouncing light around.

7. The media unit

2017 saw the return of the media unit, as TV’s no longer reigned supreme on walls! With the popularity for Mid-Century furniture it’s no surprise this was the most shopped style for media units. retro, yet oh-so modern.

8. Geometric rugs

Our floors were piled high with Berber style geometric rugs. Geometric rugs in neutral colour schemes were most popular, largely thanks to their ability to compliment any interiors beautifully.

Buy now: Deep Pile African Benni Rug, £750, Rocket St George

9. Sandi-inspired seating

Dining rooms were dressed in style. Nothing beats the simplicity of an Eames design classic, the instantly recognisable Eames dining chair. A popular choice for dining areas as well as home office spaces all across the country. 10. Black and marble table lamps 2017 has seen a rise in popularity of re-vamped Scandi accessories – and the mix of matte black, marble and clean lines has been a customer favourite. Table lamps were the most shopped accessory to add this new trend into our homes. Related: Kitchen lighting – everything you need to know

The findings were taken from 6000 purchased items via Homewings personal shopping service from 1st January – 25 November 2017.