Tidying and household cleanliness have been voted the most contentious issues for newly cohabiting couples

Leading UK window shutter brand California Shutters surveyed 1000 adults across the UK to find the biggest sources of friction when couples take the plunge and decide to share a home for the first time. Differing attitudes to tidiness and cleanliness topped the poll, with 55% of couples considering this their biggest challenge.

Loss of personal space and freedom was found to be the second biggest challenge (42%), followed by household expenses, with 39% of respondents citing this as a cause of disagreements. Different tastes in decor were also a common cause of friction – 24% of respondents highlighted this as a problem.

The Biggest Challenges for Couples Moving in Together

Tidying and household cleanliness – 55%

Loss of personal space – 42%

Dividing up household expenses – 39%

Dividing up chores – 31%

Different tastes in decor – 24%

DIY and renovation disagreements – 17%

‘Sharing a home with a partner is a really important milestone in a relationship, but as our survey shows, it’s clearly not without its challenges. Keeping the peace means being aware of your partner’s needs, tastes and habits, and most importantly it means doing your bit when it comes to cleaning and looking after the house. It also means ensuring that both you and your partner have some space within the home that you can both call your own – even if it’s just a cupboard or a drawer!, says Oliver Robertson at California Shutters.

