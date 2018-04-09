Celebrate National Unicorn Day with these magical accessories

Today is National Unicorn Day, who knew such a day existed? It's a thing...

For some it’s National Unicorn Day each and every day! The popularity of this mythical creature knows no bounds. From dinnerware to duvets we’ve seen an explosion of unicorn themed homewares on the high street. There’s no escaping it, so thought why we might as well embrace it.

If you love this magical creature conjure up a fairy tale feel for your home with these fabulous finds…

The wall-mounted head

Not just for the kids! This quirky faux taxidermy wall-mounted head from Rockett St George has a grown-up feel to it. If the uber cool homes emporium advocates this mythical creature gracing walls is ok, then we’re on board.

Buy now: Unicorn Wall Hanging, £120, Rockett St George

The majestic party range

George at Asda has everything to throw the perfect unicorn themed party! From iridescent glasses to a an enchanting 12-piece tableware set it’s easy to set the scene for a magical unicorn party.

Buy now: Unicorn 12 Piece Dinner set, £25, George

It couldn’t be easier to add a little magic to any occasion thanks to Lakeland’s super-simple Cupcake Kit. The kits has everything you need, from sugar paste for the ears and their twisty pink and white horns, an icing pen for drawing on lovely black eyelashes and even the sprinkles to make multi-coloured fringes for their manes. All you have to do is follow the step-by-step instructions to bake, ice and decorate six scrumptious cupcakes.

Buy now: Make You Own Unicorn Cupcake Kit, £5.99, Lakeland

The dreamy bedding

Ensure sweet dreams with a duvet set decorating with fairy tale illustrations. This charming set is 100 per cent cotton.

Buy now: Kids Unicorn Print Single Duvet Cover, £12, Matalan

The sequin cushion

Fans will love this glam cushion, covered in chic sequins. It’s the perfect finishing touch to any room decked out in unicorn themed buys.

Buy now: Unicorn Sequin Cushion, £7.99, Studio

The unicorn light

The fairground-style light has been shining bright for a good few seasons now– and for good reason. These statement lights instantly cheer up any interior.

Buy now: Unicorn Glitter Feature Light, £20, Next

Add some on-trend neon to your home with this fun light. The unicorn shape is illuminated in vibrant hues of turquoise, pink and yellow – very cocktail party cool!

Buy now: Sunnylife Unicorn Neon Light, £26, Amara

Night lights don’t come much cuter than this adorable design. The mini unicorn will provide great comfort for little ones after lights out.

Buy now: Little Unicorn Night Light, £12.95, Cuckooland

The unicorn mug

If rainbow frappuccinos aren’t your thing, you could ‘make do’ with a cup of tea served in this stellar unicorn mug. It’s so fun and fancy.

Buy now: 3D Unicorn Mug, £2.99, B&M

Here’s another magical mug design, this one has adorable little feet too!

Buy now: Unicorn-shaped mug, £4.50, George

The cutest wallpaper

Fill a child’s bedroom or playroom with multicoloured unicorns, glitter clouds and sparkling rainbows with this magical wallpaper.

Buy now: Rainbow Unicorn Wallpaper, £14.99 a roll, Arthouse at Studio

The magical pack lunch range

Give little lunches the wow factor with this matching set. Little munchkins will be chomping at the bit to tuck into lunch, just to show off this sweet coordinating set. Each piece is sold separately, allowing you to have as little or as much as you desire.

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Buy now: Magical Unicorn Bento Box, £5.95, Rex London

Buy now: Mini Unicorn Backpack, £12.95, Rex London



The quirky pet accessory

Make sure pets don’t feel left out! This quirky Happy Jackson storage tin is a cheery way to store pet treats.

Video Of The Week

Buy now: Happy Jackson Unicorn Pet Tin, £13.28, Amazon

The fun phone charger

Uni-versal power! Keep this majestic accessory by your side to cheer up the task of recharging your phone battery.

Buy now: Thumbs Up unicorn Power Bank, £14.99, Asos

It’s enough to make you want to stick an ice-cream cone on your head and change your name to Rainbow Ponyweather… or is that just us?