Could you afford to be neighbours with the newly-wed Royals?

Fancy living next door to Royalty? Find out just how much being neighbours with the Royals would set you back each month

Almost a week on from the Royal wedding, the streets of Windsor have emptied and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now settling into their new home. But fear not, this doesn’t have to be the end of the fairy tale. If you’ve been swept up in the Royal wedding fever, you may be wondering when you’ll get your next royal sighting? Imagine being neighbours with the Royals?

Which? Mortgage Advisers have worked out just how much it could cost to live near royal residences across the UK. The sought-after Royal locations include Sandringham, Kensington, Buckingham Palace and more. They’ve even worked out how much the average mortgage repayment would be – hold on to your hats, people!

Balmoral – monthly cost £1,413

Located in Scotland, between Ballater and Braemar, this location is great country escape. Being outside of major cities, the houses here are totally affordable. The average local house price is £331,000, for which you’d need a modest 10 per cent deposit of £33,100. A reasonable price to pay to have Royalty on your doorstep, we think!

Windsor – monthly cost £3,440

Windsor would definitely make a lovely town for newlyweds to live and begin their new life together. But with the average local house price in Windsor standing at a whopping £806,000, young married professionals will need a 10 per cent deposit of around £80,000.

You may also spot more than the Royals! Notable past residents of Windsor include singer Natalie Imbruglia and comedian Billy Connolly.

Westminster – monthly cost £8,536

Living in the heart of London is never going to be cheap. The average local house in the city of Westminster is £2,000,000. To call this popular London borough home, you will require a deposit of £200,000. Here, you will also be neighbours with Big Ben and The Ritz.

Sandringham – monthly cost £1,182

This quaint country village is best known for being the favourite Royal holiday home – it’s classed as the most famous stately home in Norfolk. This famous village was also the birthplace of Diana, Princess of Wales, making it even more desirable for royal fans. Average local house prices are around £277,000, requiring a deposit of £27,700.

Blenheim – monthly cost £2,480

The Civil parish of Blenheim is located on the outskirts of the market town of Woodstock, famous as the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill. The average local house price is £581,000. Buying a property here will require a 10 percent deposit of £58,100. Eagle-eyed film fans may recognise the royal Blenheim estates from ‘Spectre’, ‘Cinderella’ and ‘The Royals’.