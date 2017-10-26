Now you can 'go large' on your favourite drinks

Promotional feature with Nespresso

Nespresso and its machines are beloved worldwide for the ability to produce consistently delicious cups of espresso with minimal effort on our part. And now that coffee experience is about to get even better – and bigger! Introducing the Nespresso Vertuo – a coffee maker that can produce not one, not two, but FOUR different-sized drinks to suit your mood and the occasion.

All you have to do is decide which of the four convenient cup sizes you fancy. There’s the larger 414ml full brew Alto to get you through a busy morning, a 230ml Mug to enjoy with friends, a 150ml Gran Lungo and a traditional 40ml Espresso shot. To create your drink, the Vertuo uses three different capsule sizes – large capsule for Alto and Mug, medium for Gran Lungo and a small one for Espresso.

You can ‘order’ your coffee by popping in your preferred capsule, closing the lever and pushing the button at the top of the machine. The Vertuo will then use its barcode-reading smarts and Centrifusion technology to recognise and brew your chosen drink to perfection. Centrifusion involves spinning the capsule at up to 7,000 rotations per minute, blending the coffee grounds with water. This creates a coffee smoother than George Clooney, with a thick ‘crema’ on top, which is the key to a delicious, full-bodied drink.

The Vertuo is also energy efficient, taking between 15 to 20 seconds to heat up and shutting itself off after nine minutes of no one using it.

Each Vertuo machine comes with a complimentary selection of Nespresso Vertuo capsules, giving you a chance to sample the unique aroma profiles of some of the 20 different Vertuo coffees that are available to choose from.

The Vertuo coffee machine comes in black and costs £199.

You can order your Nespresso Vertuo machine and more Nespresso capsules, receive personalised advice, and obtain technical support or repair for your machine in one of four ways. Through Nespresso via mobile app, online at Nespresso.com/Vertuo, by telephone or in your nearest Nespresso Boutique.

If you’re on a quest for the perfect brew, every time, we think the Nespresso Vertuo might just be the answer.