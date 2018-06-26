New Aldi gifts show thanks without breaking banks

School's out for the summer! Pop into Aldi and pick up these little gems to treat teachers before the term ends

As another school year draws to a close it’s time to give teachers the praise they deserve. What better way to say thank you than a thoughtful gift? When an apple just won’t cut it, there’s the new Aldi gifts range.

Featuring a selection of great presents at great prices, the new gifting range has a little something for everyone. From decorative mugs for the tea lover, to weekly planners for the super-organised, you can show thanks without breaking the bank.

Take note, this range is available to pre-order online from this Sunday 1st July and in stores from Thursday 5th July. As with all Specialbuys, shoppers will have to be quick – once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Decorative mugs

Kissing flamingos and cool star illustrations! Nevermind the head teacher, we all want these mugs here at HQ! cheer up their cuppa with any of Aldi’s fun decorative mug designs, just £2.99 each.

Weekly planners

Organisation is the key! What teacher can afford to be anything but organised? Aldi’s beautifully designed A5 Diary Notebook (£2.99), is the perfect gift for helping teachers stay ahead of the class with their busy schedules. The fabulous planners are available in two fun designs – polka dots and colourful stripes.

Big plans require even bigger planning! Take the stress out with the aid of a simple, yet effective weekly planner. Aldi’s great-value Weekly Planners (£2.99) help give every day structure.

Want to pass with flying colours? This range features numerous brightly-coloured pads filled with weekly sheets and sticky notes. The helpful paper pads come complete with pencil, to make sure you are always prepared.

Reminder, this range is online from this Sunday 1st July, in stores from Thursday 5th July.